Martial art display held on snow in J-K's Pahalgam
In a first of its kind endeavour in South Kashmir, a Taekwondo demonstration in the snow was held at a resort in Pahalgam in Anantnag district on Monday.
The performance was a part of the four-day sports carnival organised by a martial art sports club in collaboration with the Directorate of Tourism Kashmir.
Over 30 martial artists including girls and boys displayed their Taekwondo skills in the snow-clad rink at Tourist Office Nunwan in Pahalgam.
Assistant Director, Tourism Pahalgam, Bilal Ahmad said, "We have seen Shaolin monks perform such martial art display in snow. Organising it here at Pahalgam in cold winter and that too in the snow is amazing and provides a great opportunity to the budding martial artists to showcase their skills and enhance their mental and physical strength."
Mansha Bashir, organiser of the martial arts sports camp said, "The main purpose of this camp is to bring martial artists out from their homes. For the first time, such an activity is being organised at Pahalgam that too on snow."
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
