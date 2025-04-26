Masik Shivratri 2025: When is the Hindu festival in April? Know date, rituals, significance

Masik Shivratri is a Hindu festival observed monthly on the 14th day of the waning phase of the moon. It's dedicated to Lord Shiva and is considered an auspicious day for spiritual growth and well-being. Here's everything you need to know about Masik Shivratri, meaning ‘monthly night of Shiva,’ in April 2025. Also read | All about Masik Shivaratri Masik Shivaratri is a day dedicated to worship the divine and supreme power of the universe, Lord Shiva.

Masik Shivratri April 2025 date

Masik Shivratri in April 2025 falls on Saturday, April 26. This Hindu festival is observed on the 14th day of the waning phase of the moon in each lunar month and is dedicated to Lord Shiva.

Vrat timings for Masik Shivratri on April 26

As per Drikpanchang.com, Masik Shivratri in April 2025 begins at 08:27 am on April 26 and ends at 04:49 am on April 27. The shubh timings for puja are 11:57 pm on April 26 to 12:40 am, April 27.

Significance of Masik Shivratri

Devotees seek Lord Shiva's blessings for spiritual growth and well-being. The festival commemorates the union of Lord Shiva and Parvati. Shivaratri vrat is one of the most important and revered fasts in Hinduism, and it is dedicated to Lord Shiva. The fasting helps cleanse the body and mind.

Masik Shivratri rituals

Masik Shivratri strengthens faith and deepens the connection with the divine, fostering inner strength and spiritual growth. Devotees fast and offer prayers to seek Lord Shiva's blessings. Devotees fast throughout the day and night, consuming fruits, milk, and water to purify the body and mind.

They stay awake at night, meditating and chanting mantras, and visit temples and perform abhishek (bathing the Shiva Lingam with a mixture of milk, honey, yogurt, ghee, and sugar to purify the soul.) to the Shivalinga. Others offer water to the Shiva Lingam to cleanse and seek blessings. Devotees pray for health, prosperity, and happiness. Some offer bael leaves, fruits, and flowers to Lord Shiva, symbolising devotion and seeking blessings.