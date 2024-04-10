Matsya Jayanti 2024: Story of Matsya avatar, shubh muhurat, puja rituals and celebrations
Matsya Jayanti coincides with Gangaur festivities and falls during Navratri. Here's all you want to know about its origin, rituals and shubh muhurat.
Matsya Jayanti, is celebrated to mark birth anniversary of Lord Matsya or Matsya avatar, the first incarnation of Lord Vishnu who saved the world from destruction. The festival is observed on the Tritiya or third day during the Shukla Paksha in the month of Chaitra. On this day, Lord Vishnu is worshipped and his devotees undertake a rigorous fast, a night before and continue it till a day after. The festival coincides with Gangaur festivities and falls during the auspicious period of Navratri. Devotees also organise elaborate puja for Lord Vishnu on the day and donate clothes and other things to the needy. There are different stories associated with the festival and find mention in ancient texts. (Also read | Gangaur 2024: Date, rituals, significance and everything that you need to know about this special day)
Legends of Matsya avatar
One legend tells the tale of Lord Matsya being incarnation of Lord Brahma instead of Lord Vishnu. As per Yajurveda, Manu (known as the first man of the world) protects a small fish and gives it shelter in return of a promise that it will save his life from the impending floods. In due course of time, the fish grows and from a pot gets transferred to a ditch and subsequently to an ocean. Keeping its promise, the fish which has now grown to gigantic size and has one horn asks Manu to tie a ship to its horn. In the ship Manu along with Saptarishi or seven sages, all kinds of seeds, are loaded on the day of expected calamity, and as soon as the deluge starts, they all are safely transported to Himalayas after which the fish reveals itself to be Lord Brahma and gives him the power of creation.
As per Bhagvata Purana, there is another legend associated with Matsya avatar where Lord Vishnu after finding out about the theft of Vedas by a demon named Hayagriva incarnated as Matsya avatar and rescued the vedas from his clutches. He is thus termed as the saviour of the scriptures.
Shubh muhurat of Matsya Jayanti
Matsya Jayanti on April 11, 2024, Thursday
Matsya Jayanti Muhurat - 1:39 pm to 4:12 pm
Duration - 2 Hours 33 minutes
Tritiya Tithi Begins - 5:32 pm on April 10, 2024
Tritiya Tithi Ends - 3:03 pm on April 11, 2024
Matsya Puja rituals and celebrations
- On this Lord Vishnu devotees perform special puja and prayers apart from visiting temples dedicated to the lord. Flowers, sweets, sandalwood, fruits and dhoop are offered to him.
- Energised Vishnu Yantras, Matsya Yantra and Matsya stands are used to worship Lord Visnu. Hari Krishna Mantra is also chanted on Tulsi bead.
- It is common to recite Visnu Sahasranamam or chanting thousand names of Vishnu on this day.
- It is advised to donate clothes and feed poor on this day.
- Before breaking the fast, prayers are offered to Lord Vishnu and prasad is distributed to family members.
