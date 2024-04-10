Gangaur 2024: Date, rituals, significance and everything that you need to know about this special day

Gangaur 2024: Chaitra Navratri is here, and the festival is being celebrated with a lot of pomp and grandeur all over the country. Observed by the Hindu community, Chaitra Navratri is celebrated for ten days. Navratri literally translates to nine nights. On each day of the festival, a form of Maa Durga is worshipped. Maa Durga's nine forms are -Maa Shailputri, Maa Brahmacharini, Maa Chandraghanta, Maa Kushmanda, Maa Skandamata, Maa Katyayani, Maa Kalaratri, Maa Mahagauri and Maa Siddhidatri. Gangaur is celebrated to honour the married form of Maa Durga. This festival celebrates the purity of love and marriage. This year, Gangaur will be celebrated on April 11.

As we gear up to celebrate Gangaur for this year, here are a few things that we must keep in mind.

Date:

Every year, Gangaur is observed on the third day of Chaitra Navratri. This year, the auspicious day falls on April 11. According to Drik Panchang, Tritiya Tithi will begin at 5:32 PM on April 10 and will end at 83:03 PM on April 11.

Rituals:

On the day of Badi Gangaur, an idol of Mata Gauri is made with sand near a river or a lake. After performing the puja, the next day, the idol is immersed. Devotees keep fast on this day and seek the blessings of Maa Durga. Both married and unmarried women take part in the festivities. It is believed that women who keep fast throughout the day and drink only milk can achieve marital bliss with their husband. The specialty of Gangaur fast is it is done by keeping it as a secret from the husband.

Significance:

Women make jewellery out of turmeric and flour and offer to Goddess Parvati. These jewelleries are referred to as Gune. After the puja, these jewelleries are given by the women to their mother-in-law or sister-in-law. In Rajasthan, Gangaur is celebrated for eighteen days. According to Drik panchang, Shuka Paksha Tritiya of Chaitra month is observed as Gangaur.