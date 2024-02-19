The sixth day of Anti-Valentine's Week is almost here. Missing Day falls after Confession Day. It is celebrated on February 20. As the name suggests, Missing Day is about telling the people you love or those who have drifted away from your life that you miss them and their comforting presence. It can be a friend who has moved to another country, a sibling who has drifted apart or a crush whom you haven't contacted in long but still miss them. You can make it extra special by sending them wishes, images and quotes from our curated list. Check them out below. Check out Missing Day 2024 wishes, images, quotes, SMS, greetings, WhatsApp and Facebook status to share with your loved ones. (HT Photo)

Missing Day 2024 Wishes, Images, Messages, Quotes, SMS, Greetings, WhatsApp & Facebook Status:

When the person you love the most is missing then even this populated world feels so empty and incomplete. Miss you lots.

"But nothing makes a room feel emptier than wanting someone in it." - Calla Quinn.

Let me be honest with you here. I miss you every single day of my life and I wish you were here in my arms.

"Growth in love comes from a place of absence, where the imagination is left to it's own devices and creates you to be much more then reality would ever allow." - Jamie Weise.

On Missing Day, I really wish that you forgive me with all your heart and come back into my life to make it a beautiful one again with your presence.

"That's how you know you love someone, I guess, when you can't experience anything without wishing the other person were there to see it, too." - Kaui Hart Hemmings.

Missing you would transform all my pain into pleasure if I get to know that even you are missing me equally.

I miss you more than anyone else I have ever known. I guess that means I love you a lot.

"Your memory feels like home to me. So whenever my mind wanders, it always finds its way back to you." - Ranata Suzuki.

"Often when we realize how precious those seconds are, it's too late for them to be captured because the moment has passed. We realize too late." - Cecelia Ahern.