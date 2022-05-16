Narada Jayanti 2022: Wishes, messages, quotes to share with loved ones

Narada Jayanti 2022: This auspicious day marks the birth anniversary of Devarshi Narada Muni. This year, Narada Jayanti will be celebrated on may 17. Every year, Narada Jayanti is celebrated with a whole lot of grandeur and pomp all over the country. According to Hindu mythologies, Narada Muni is the divine messenger in heaven and the prime source of information among the gods. Narada, an ardent devotee of Lord Vishnu has access to all the loks – Akash, Patal and Prithvi. Narada is also referred as the first journalist of the world. Narada Jayanti is on the Pratipada Tithi during Krishna Paksha of Jyeshtha month.

On the auspicious day of Narada Jayanti, we have curated a list of wishes and messages that you can share with your family, near and dear ones. Take a look:

On this auspicious day, let’s all learn the art of communication from Lord Narada. Happy Narada Jayanti.

Narada Jayanti is the birth anniversary of the first journalist of the world who brought in peace and shared messages. Have a great day! Narada Jayanti is the birth anniversary of the first journalist of the world who brought in peace and shared messages. Have a great day!

Narada Muni travelled the world and erased miscommunication and brought peace in lives of everyone. This Narada Jayanti, I wish you prosperity and happiness.

Happy Narada Jayanti to you and your loved ones. Wishing you good fortune. Happy Narada Jayanti to you and your loved ones. Wishing you good fortune.

Let Narada Muni bring the message of happiness, peace and prosperity to your door today. Have a great day!

Narada Muni is watching over us and blessing us with the best of knowledge and wisdom. Have a happy day! Narada Muni is watching over us and blessing us with the best of knowledge and wisdom. Have a happy day!

Let us all be bestowed with the art of communication and sharing information from the best – Narada Muni. Have a good day!

Happy Narada Jayanti to you. May you be blessed with knowledge, wisdom and the art of communication. Happy Narada Jayanti to you. May you be blessed with knowledge, wisdom and the art of communication.

This Narada Jayanti, I would like to extend my heartfelt wishes to you and your family.

