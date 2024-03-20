 Narsimha Dwadashi 2024: Date, rituals, puja timings, significance and all that you need to know - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Narsimha Dwadashi 2024: Date, rituals, puja timings, significance and all that you need to know

ByTapatrisha Das, Delhi
Mar 20, 2024 03:54 PM IST

Narsimha Dwadashi 2024: From date to significance, here's all that you need to know about the auspicious day.

Narsimha Dwadashi 2024: That time of the year is here. This is the time of festivities. With Holi around the corner, the country is currently busy preparing for the Holi festivities. Every year, this time is celebrated with a lot of pomp and grandeur all across the country. Holi signifies that goodness always triumphs over evil – this is in connection with the story of Lord Vishnu's triumph over Hiranyakashipu. Lord Vishnu's half human and half lion avatar is referred to as Narsimha. It literally translates to human and lion together. Every year, Narsimha Dwadashi is observed with a lot of dedication and devotion all throughout the country. As we gear up to celebrate the auspicious day for this year, here are a few things that we must keep in mind.

This year, Narsimha Dwadashi will be celebrated on March 21.(Unsplash)
This year, Narsimha Dwadashi will be celebrated on March 21.(Unsplash)

Date and puja timings:

Narsimha Dwadashi is observed on the twelfth day of the bright half of the month of Falgun. It is observed three days before Holi. This year, Narsimha Dwadashi will be celebrated on March 21. According to the Panchang, the auspicious tithi will start at 2:22 AM on March 21 and will end at 4:44 AM on March 22.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Rituals:

It is believed that praying with devotion on the auspicious day of Narsimha Dwadashi can help the devotees to seek blessings of Lord Vishnu. During the Brahma Muhurta, devotees start the day by taking a holy dip. Then they offer flowers, fruits, sweets, coconut, sandalwood and gulal to Lord Narsimha. The mantra – Ugram veeram mahaavishnum jvalantam sarvatomukham – is chanted 108 times. Devotees keep fast on this day.

Significance:

According to Hindu mythology, Prahlada was a devotee of Lord Vishnu. His unwavering devotion towards the lord made his father Hiranyakashipu angry. Hiranyakashipu believed that he was invincible. He placed Prahlada on fire and in the Holika flames. However, Prahlada's devotion stayed intact. Then Lord Vishnu emerged as the avatar of Narsimha and vanquished Hiranyakashipu.

Oscars 2024: Nominees to Red Carpet Glam! Get Exclusive Coverage on HT. Click Here

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Tapatrisha Das

    Tapatrisha is Content Producer with Hindustan Times. She covers stories related to health, relationships, and fashion.

News / Lifestyle / Festivals / Narsimha Dwadashi 2024: Date, rituals, puja timings, significance and all that you need to know
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 20, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On