National Bae Day 2024: Date, history, significance, wishes, quotes and romantic messages to share with your partner

National Bae Day 2024: National Bae Day is observed annually and is dedicated to one of the most important people in your life - your partner or love interest. Though the day is not officially observed, it came into existence online and has been celebrated by love-struck couples. According to the Oxford Dictionary, Bae refers to a person's boyfriend or girlfriend. While some say the term Bae originated from the acronym - before anyone else, others believe it to be an abbreviation for baby or babe. So, come June 10, celebrate the day with that special person in your life and shower them with love. If you do not have a partner, mark the festival with your best friends. But before that, here's all you need to know about National Bae Day. National Bae Day 2024: Know the date, history, significance, and send these wishes, quotes and romantic messages to your partner. (Freepik)

National Bae Day 2024: The festival falls on June 10 annually. (Freepik)

National Bae Day 2024 Date:

National Bae Day falls annually on June 10. Celebrate it with pomp by planning a surprise event for your better half, spending the day with them, buying them gifts, going on a date, and more.

National Bae Day 2024 History and Significance:

According to reports, a lexicographer named Grant Barrett nominated the word Bae for the American Dialect Society's Word of the Year in 2013. After that, the term gained popularity around the years 2013 and 2014. Social media, hip-hop songs, and R&B lyrics also contributed to boosting its popularity. Meanwhile, National Bae Day fully shot to popularity on the internet in 2015. Celebrating this day with your partner will make them feel special and remind them that they hold a special place in your life. You can mark the day by taking out your partner on a lavish candle-light dinner, cooking dishes of their choice at home, sharing handwritten notes, making handmade gifts, and spending the day with them. However, if you are single and have a crush on someone, it is the best time to confess your feelings and tell how much they mean to you.

National Bae Day 2024 Wishes, Quotes and Romantic Messages:

I love you for all that you are, all that you have been, and all that you are yet to be. Happy National Bae Day, my love.

Happy National Bae Day to the love of my life, the sunshine to my dark days, the moon to my sun, and the light to my darkness. You bring joy to every second of my life.

I thought you were perfect, so I loved you. When I found out you weren't perfect, I loved you even more. Happy National Bae Day!

Happy National Bae Day to my beloved. With you, reality is better than dreams. I hope to spend every waking hour with you. I love you forever.

"If you live to be a hundred, I want to live to be a hundred minus one day so I never have to live without you." - AA Milne.

"Being deeply loved by someone gives you strength while loving someone deeply gives you courage." - Lao Tzu.

"To choose to love is to take a risk." - Dolly Alderton.

"Immature love says: 'I love you because I need you.' Mature love says, 'I need you because I love you." - Erich Fromm.

"I am who I am because of you. You are every reason, every hope, and every dream I've ever had." - The Notebook.