National Birds Day 2024: Birds are one of the most beautiful things in nature. They make our day better with their chirping, they fly overhead and make us happy and sometimes they are just too beautiful and colourful to just look at. But beyond this, they are also important parts of the ecosystem. They indicate information about their health and vitality, and it is high time that we join hands in protecting them and ensuring that they have a healthy nature to thrive in. National Birds Day 2024: Why do we celebrate the day? Know interesting facts(HT File)

National Birds Day is celebrated every year to raise awareness about the birds that are captured, brutally treated or produced in captivity for financial gain and pleasure. It is illegal and morally wrong to hold birds or animals in captivity and we must work to ensure that they have a better life.

As we gear up to celebrate National Birds Day, here are a few facts to know.

Date:

Every year, National Birds Day is celebrated on January 5. This year, National Birds Day falls on a Friday.

History:

Since 2002, National Birds Day has been celebrated in America. This date was chosen because it also happens to be the day for the yearly Christmas Bird Count. The national holiday is observed in America where people join hands together to gain details about the quality and condition of the birds in the United States of America.

Significance and celebrations:

The living conditions of birds have degraded a lot due to manmade issues. From deforestation to climate change to global warming to habitat loss, the birds have lost their homes and that lost their quality of living conditions. National Birds Day falls on the yearly Christmas Bird Count day – the world's largest citizen science project that counts the wild birds in the United States of America. The best way to celebrate this day is by creating awareness about the measures that we must take to ensure that more birds have better living conditions, and the ones held or produced in captivity are set free.