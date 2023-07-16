National Tattoo Day 2023: Dos and don'ts while getting your first tattoo

National tattoo day is just around the corner. Every year on July 17, people commemorate this day to honour the captivating craft of tattoo design. This day may well be the time to get the tattoo you've been thinking about getting if you've been wanting one for a while. The term "tattoo" is derived from tatau, which is a Polynesian verb that means "to tap or to mark." Tattoo-related cultures exist all around the world, and some have altered very little over time. As technology and acceptability advance, the trend of getting tattoos keeps growing. However, there are several considerations you should make before having a tattoo. Here are some dos and don'ts you must keep in mind. (Also read: National Tattoo Day 2023: Date, history, significance and celebration )

There are several considerations you should make before having a tattoo. (Unsplash)