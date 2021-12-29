New Year 2022: Where’s the party tonight?

New Year 2022: The New Year is knocking at the door – it is only a matter of days before we open the door and step to the other side. The fresh new year 2022 awaits on the other side, and soon we will be closing the door on the passing year 2021. It is that time of the year when people are basking in the festivities of the holiday season. Christmas was celebrated with a whole lot of pomp and grandeur all over the world on December 25. On December 31, we will countdown to another year ending and a new one beginning.

This year, New Year is more special because last year's celebrations were dimmed by the scare of the coronavirus. As we make our way with hope, dreams and a promise of a better tomorrow to the upcoming year, it is best to remember that the world is still under the fear of covid-19 and the new variants that made their way. It is best that we celebrate this New Year indoors, with our family and friends close and our hopes closer. We have curated a list of things that can spruce up your house party so that the celebrations never go dim.

Make a comic strip of memories – The year is about to end, and as we make our way to the new one, we are taking with us the learnings, the loved ones and our memories. You can invite your friends to home and meanwhile, prepare a comic strip of your best moments. Share it with your friends and have a hearty laugh. (https://in.pinterest.com/)

Dance the night away – All that you need to have fun are a good playlist of songs that you connect with, a soundbox and your dancing shoes. Dance the night away till your legs hurt and your face hurts from smiling too much. (https://in.pinterest.com/)

Prepare a themed sleepover – What about a calm and warm sleepover party with your close friends? You can make it a themed one with New Year as the theme – prepare matching pajamas, pillow cases and deck up the room in the themed colours. Have a warm sleepover over gossips, laughter, food and togetherness. (https://in.pinterest.com/)

Karaoke night – Your friends don't care if you can sing the lyrics right, as long as you are making them laugh. Host a karaoke night at home, prepare a list of songs that you and your friends have memories with and have a great indoor party. (https://in.pinterest.com/)

Treasure hunt – Send your friends on a treasure hunt inside your house, and each time they find something, it can lead them to one of the memories that they cherish with you. That's a good way to send off 2021. (https://in.pinterest.com/)