Thu, Sept 04, 2025
Onam 2025: When is Thiruvonam? Know the significance of the day, rituals, time, and more

Updated on: Sept 04, 2025 09:17 am IST

Onam 2025: Onam, a 10-day Hindu festival, starts on August 26 and ends with Thiruvonam on September 5. Know the timings, rituals, and more. 

Onam 2025: The auspicious Hindu festival of Onam is celebrated with pomp in different regions of South India, especially Kerala, for 10 days. It marks the beginning of the harvesting season and the end of the monsoon. People who celebrate Onam prepare feasts during these 10 days, observe rituals, decorate their homes, and welcome King Mahabali to Earth.

Onam 2025: Onam is observed during the Chingam month of the Malayalam solar calendar. (Freepik)
In 2025, Onam began with Atham being observed on August 26. The last day of the festival is called Thiruvonam. Onam is observed during Shravana Nakshatra and on Dwadashi Tithi of Shukla Paksha in the month of Bhadrapada, or the Chingam month of the Malayalam solar calendar. If you and your loved ones celebrate Onam, here's everything you need to know about the last day of the festival:

Onam 2025: When is Thiruvonam?

In 2025, Thiruvonam falls on September 5. According to Drik Panchang, Onam is celebrated on the day when Thiruvonam nakshatra is dominant in Chingam month. Thiruvonam nakshatra is known as Shravan nakshatra in other Indian calendars.

Onam 2025: Important timings

On September 5, here are the important timings you need to remember:

Thiruvonam Nakshatram starts -September 04, 2025, at 11:44 PM

Thiruvonam Nakshatram ends -September 05, 2025, at 11:38 PM

Sunrise - 6:01 AM

Sunset - 6:38 PM

Moonrise - 5:16 PM

Brahma Muhurta - 4:30 AM to 5:16 AM

Abhijit - 11:54 AM to 12:45 PM

Nishita Muhurta - 11:57 PM to 12:43 AM, September 6

Onam 2025: Significance of Thiruvonam and rituals

Thiruvonam marks the last day of the Onam festival, marking the pinnacle of Onam celebrations in Kerala. It is the most important and auspicious day of the ten-day Onam festival. It is believed that on this day, King Mahabali visits his people from the netherworld. The day represents unity, optimism, and the deep connection between a noble ruler and his subjects.

On the day of Thiruvonam, Thrikkakara Appan is placed on pookkalams, adorning the homes in Kerala. Placed on the top of a 'Peetham' on a plantain leaf and a 'kalam' that is drawn using rice batter, Thrikkakara Appan is worshipped. It is also referred to as 'Mathevar'. People also wake up early on this day to clean their homes, take a bath, and wear new clothes.

