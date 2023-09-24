Parsva Ekadashi 2023: One of the special days of the year is here. Ekadashi is observed by the devotees oof Lord Vishnu. On this day, the devotees keep fast and [ray to the lord. In a year, around 24 Ekadashis are observed. This is the time to celebrate Parsva Ekadashi for this year. Also known as Parivartini Ekadashi or Padma Ekadashi, Parsva Ekadashi is celebrated with utmost devotion. Devotees offer their prayers to Lord Vishnu after keeping fast for the entire day. As we gear up to celebrate the special day, here are a few things to keep in mind: Parsva Ekadashi 2023: Date, significance, puja rituals; check the Parana timings(Pinterest)

Date:

According to Drik Panchang, Parsva Ekadashi will be celebrated on September 25 and September 26. The special days fall on Monday and Tuesday, for this year.

Significance:

It is believed that on Parsva Ekadashi, lord Vishnu changes his sleeping position from left to right side. Hence, the day is also known as Parsva Parivartini Ekadashi. In some regions of the country, the Vamana avatar of Lord Vishnu is also worshipped. It is believed that devotees who keep fast and offer their prayers to Lord Vishnu on this day with devotion and dedication are blessed with prosperity and peace. It is also believed that offering prayers on this day can make people get rid of their bad karma and relieve them from the cycle of birth and death, leading them to salvation.

Puja rituals:

Devotees start the day by taking a bath early in the morning. Then the idol of lord Vishnu is placed and then worshipped. Ekadashi Vrat Katha and Vishnu Sahastranaam are chanted, and the aarti is performed. Devotees should remember that having rice is prohibited on Ekadashi. They can break the fast on Dwadashi Tithi.

Parana timings:

On September 26, Parana timing will start at 1:25 PM and will end at 3:49 PM. On September 27, Parana timing for Gauna Ekadashi will start at 6:12 AM and will end at 8:36 AM.

