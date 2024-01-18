Penguin Awareness Day 2024: Penguins are the adorable flightless birds known for their beautiful calm nature, their adorable waddling and their beautiful appearances. Their habitat is far from where humans live and hence, we know very little about them. Penguins waddling with their group in icy lands is one of the most popular images that we come across. Many animated movies and cartoons have been made on these creatures and each of them teaches us a lot about penguins. Penguins mainly live in the Southern Hemisphere. About 20 species of penguins are known to humans, of which Emperor Penguins are the largest, and the smallest are the ones who live in the coastal areas of New Zealand and Australia. Penguin Awareness Day 2024: Date, history and significance(AP)

However, with time, the population of penguins is shrinking, and it is alarming. As we gear up to celebrate Penguin Awareness Day, here are a few things to keep in mind.

Penguin Awareness Day is celebrated every year on January 20. This year, Penguin Awareness Day falls on a Saturday.

Even though the real reason for the shrinking population of penguins is yet to be known, the way the number of penguins is disappearing from the earth is alarming. Climate change, global warming and changing environments for their habitat are some of the reasons. In 1972, Gerry Wallace of Alamogordo, California wrote the event of Penguin Awareness Day on his wife Aleta's calendar. Since then, this day has been observed.

One of the best ways to observe Penguin Awareness Day is by reading up about them and becoming more aware of the challenges faced by these adorable birds in the icy lands. We can also organise penguin-themed parties where we share the information and discuss ways to combat climate issues that can help these creatures have a better habitat.