Ram Mandir inauguration: 10 easy and quick rangoli design ideas to celebrate the auspicious occasion

Ram Mandir Rangoli: The entire nation is immersed in religious fervour as we celebrate the auspicious 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony for the inauguration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. According to Hindu mythology, Ayodhya is revered as the birthplace of Lord Ram. The construction of the Ram Mandir is of immense cultural, historical and religious significance and represents the realisation of a long-cherished dream for many devotees of Lord Ram. Now that the day of the inauguration has finally arrived, it has aroused deep emotions and sparked celebrations among those who have been eagerly awaiting this momentous occasion. Celebrate the auspicious occasion of Ram Mandir inauguration ceremony with these rangoli designs. (Instagram)

Devotees of Lord Ram are actively involved in preparations, from lighting lamps to decorating their homes, as they prepare to witness this historic occasion. To commemorate this auspicious day and infuse a festive atmosphere in your home, we present a curated collection of special Rangoli designs. (Also read: Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal choose elegant Indian wear for Ram Mandir inauguration in Ayodhya )

Ram Mandir Rangoli Designs

For those looking to decorate their homes, there are plenty of options, from floral designs to intricate motifs. If you're a beginner looking for something quick and easy, floral rangolis is a great option. Gather bright flowers in colours such as yellow, orange, pink and red roses. Arrange the flowers according to your chosen design. You can also add diyas or candles to enhance the effect. You can also decorate the front door with garlands of orange and white flowers. For rangoli patterns with colours, start with simple designs like flowers, mandala patterns or a basic temple structure. Add flowers or diyas around it for a perfect look.

If you're an expert and want to take on a more challenging pattern, consider creating an image of Lord Ram accompanied by Mata Sita. Alternatively, you could opt for a more elongated and intricate replica of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir. Whichever design you choose, make sure that you create it with the utmost devotion and positivity in your heart.