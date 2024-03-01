 Ramadan 2024: Expected Ramzan dates for different countries - Hindustan Times
News / Lifestyle / Festivals / Ramadan 2024: Expected Ramzan dates for UAE, Dubai, Pakistan, Egypt, Bangladesh, Kuwait, Maldives, USA, UK, others

Ramadan 2024: Expected Ramzan dates for UAE, Dubai, Pakistan, Egypt, Bangladesh, Kuwait, Maldives, USA, UK, others

ByZarafshan Shiraz, New Delhi
Mar 01, 2024 07:31 PM IST

Ramadan 2024: Check out the expected Ramzan dates for Muslims in the UAE, Dubai, Pakistan, Egypt, Bangladesh, Kuwait, Maldives, USA, UK and other countries

The month of Ramadan holds immense significance in Islam as it commemorates the revelation of the Quran to Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) and as we enter March 2024, it is that time of the year again when Muslims across the world prioritise reflection, gratitude and seeking closeness to Allah while the community comes together to prepare for this blessed month, organising charity drives, community iftars and special programs to foster spiritual growth and unity among believers. Also spelled as Ramazan or Ramzan or Ramzaan, this ninth month of Islamic lunar calendar is a time for increased devotion, charity, seeking forgiveness and engaging in additional night prayers called Taraweeh, performed after the Isha prayer.

Ramadan 2024: Expected Ramzan dates for UAE, Dubai, Pakistan, Egypt, Bangladesh, Kuwait, Maldives, USA, UK, others (Photo by Pinterest)
Ramadan 2024: Expected Ramzan dates for UAE, Dubai, Pakistan, Egypt, Bangladesh, Kuwait, Maldives, USA, UK, others (Photo by Pinterest)

Ramadan continues for 29 or 30 days, depending on the sighting of the crescent moon after which, Muslims abstain from food, drink, smoking and other physical needs from dawn until sunset each day until the end of the month. This sacred month of fasting, prayer, reflection and communal harmony is a time of spiritual growth, self-discipline and empathy for the less fortunate and each day's roza or fast is broken with the Iftar meal at sunset, followed by the Maghrib prayer.

So far, based on astronomical prediction, Ramadan 2024 is expected to begin from March 11, 2024 and end on April 9, 2024 but the exact dates for Ramadan may vary slightly depending on the sighting of the moon in each region hence, Muslims around the world eagerly await the announcement of the official start date from their respective local authorities or religious bodies. Check out the expected first day of Ramadan fasting for Muslims in different countries:

Ramadan in Algeria: March 11, 2024, corresponding to Ramadan 1445

Ramadan in Bahrain: March 11, 2024, corresponding to Ramadan 1445

Ramadan in Bangladesh: March 12, 2024, corresponding to Ramadan 1445

Ramadan in Dubai and the United Arab Emirates: March 11, 2024, corresponding to Ramadan 1445

Ramadan in Egypt: March 12, 2024, corresponding to Ramadan 1445

Ramadan in India: March 12, 2024, corresponding to Ramadan 1445

Ramadan in Indonesia: March 12, 2024, corresponding to Ramadan 1445

Ramadan in Kuwait: March 11, 2024, corresponding to Ramadan 1445

Ramadan in Lebanon: March 11, 2024, corresponding to Ramadan 1445

Ramadan in Maldives: March 11, 2024, corresponding to Ramadan 1445

Ramadan in Morocco: March 11, 2024, corresponding to Ramadan 1445

Ramadan in North Macedonia: March 12, 2024, corresponding to Ramadan 1445

Ramadan in Oman: March 11, 2024, corresponding to Ramadan 1445

Ramadan in Pakistan: March 11, 2024, corresponding to Ramadan 1445

Ramadan in Qatar: March 11, 2024, corresponding to Ramadan 1445

Ramadan in Saudi Arabia: March 11, 2024, corresponding to Ramadan 1445

Ramadan in Senegal: March 11, 2024, corresponding to Ramadan 1445

Ramadan in South Africa: March 11, 2024, corresponding to Ramadan 1445

Ramadan in Tunisia: March 11, 2024, corresponding to Ramadan 1445

Ramadan in Turkey: March 11, 2024, corresponding to Ramadan 1445

Ramadan in UK: March 11, 2024, corresponding to Ramadan 1445

Ramadan in USA: March 11, 2024, corresponding to Ramadan 1445

