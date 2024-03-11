 Ramadan 2024: Wishes, messages and images to share with loved ones - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Lifestyle / Festivals / Ramadan 2024: Wishes, messages, quotes and images to share with loved ones on the auspicious day

Ramadan 2024: Wishes, messages, quotes and images to share with loved ones on the auspicious day

ByTapatrisha Das, Delhi
Mar 11, 2024 01:27 PM IST

Ramadan 2024: Here is a list of wishes and images that you can share with your loved ones and wish them a great Ramadan.

Ramadan 2024: Ramadan is one of the most holy months of the year. This is that time of the year when people observe fasting for an entire month. It is observed by the Muslim community all throughout the world. Ramadan starts with the sighting of the crescent moon in Saudi Arabia. This year, Ramadan is expected to start on March 11. During this time, people consume a pre-dawn meal called suhur and keep fast for the entire day and break their fast after sunset with dates and water. This is the month of community, reflection and service.

Ramadan is one of the most holy months of the year. (Unsplash)
Ramadan is one of the most holy months of the year. (Unsplash)

As we celebrate the auspicious month, here are a few wishes to share with friends and family.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

ALSO READ: City-wise Ramadan 2024 timetable for India: Check Delhi, Lucknow or your city's fasting schedule, sehri and iftar time

Ramadan wishes:

Ramadan, the ninth month of the Islamic calendar is the time of reflection and peace. May this month give you new perspectives of life and love.

“We do not pray, fast, or give charity because Allah needs it, but because our spirits need to be in the presence of the Divine light to blossom. We are seeds, we are infinite potential hidden in the garden of a body, waiting to awaken through the mercy of Allah’s light.” ― A. Helwa

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar.
Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar.

Have a great Ramadan. May you hold your family and friends close as we walk into the holy month of service and community.

“The greatest iftar is to break the fast of apathy, with the feast of affection.” ― Abhijit Naskar, Visvavictor: Kanima Akiyor Kainat

Ramadan is observed by Muslims across the world.
Ramadan is observed by Muslims across the world.

“We are all born with spiritual wings, Islam simply reminds us how to fly.” ― A. Helwa

This year, Ramadan is expected to start on March 11.
This year, Ramadan is expected to start on March 11.

Happy Ramadan to you and your loved ones. May Allah bestow his blessings on you and lead you to happiness and success.

“Ramadan is a time for reflection, renewal, and spiritual growth.” – Nouman Ali Khan

Happy Ramadan to everyone!
Happy Ramadan to everyone!

With prayers and dedication, let's seek peace, prosperity and calmness in our lives as we observe the holy month of Ramadan.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Tapatrisha Das

    Tapatrisha is Content Producer with Hindustan Times. She covers stories related to health, relationships, and fashion.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 11, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On