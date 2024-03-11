Ramadan 2024: Wishes, messages, quotes and images to share with loved ones on the auspicious day

Ramadan 2024: Ramadan is one of the most holy months of the year. This is that time of the year when people observe fasting for an entire month. It is observed by the Muslim community all throughout the world. Ramadan starts with the sighting of the crescent moon in Saudi Arabia. This year, Ramadan is expected to start on March 11. During this time, people consume a pre-dawn meal called suhur and keep fast for the entire day and break their fast after sunset with dates and water. This is the month of community, reflection and service. Ramadan is one of the most holy months of the year. (Unsplash)

As we celebrate the auspicious month, here are a few wishes to share with friends and family.

Ramadan wishes:

Ramadan, the ninth month of the Islamic calendar is the time of reflection and peace. May this month give you new perspectives of life and love.

“We do not pray, fast, or give charity because Allah needs it, but because our spirits need to be in the presence of the Divine light to blossom. We are seeds, we are infinite potential hidden in the garden of a body, waiting to awaken through the mercy of Allah’s light.” ― A. Helwa

Have a great Ramadan. May you hold your family and friends close as we walk into the holy month of service and community.

“The greatest iftar is to break the fast of apathy, with the feast of affection.” ― Abhijit Naskar, Visvavictor: Kanima Akiyor Kainat

“We are all born with spiritual wings, Islam simply reminds us how to fly.” ― A. Helwa

Happy Ramadan to you and your loved ones. May Allah bestow his blessings on you and lead you to happiness and success.

“Ramadan is a time for reflection, renewal, and spiritual growth.” – Nouman Ali Khan

Happy Ramadan to everyone!

With prayers and dedication, let's seek peace, prosperity and calmness in our lives as we observe the holy month of Ramadan.