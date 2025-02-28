Ramadan 2025 crescent moon sighted in Saudi Arabia: Taraweeh tonight, Muslims in KSA to begin fasting from March 01

The crescent moon has been sighted in Saudi Arabia therefore, Ramadan (also spelled as Ramzan/Ramazan/Ramzaan) 1446 will begin tonight with taraweeh namaz after Isha or night prayers in KSA. Usually, the crescent of Ramadan is first sighted in Saudi Arabia and some parts of India (including Kerala and Kashmir) along with some Western countries and then usually a day later in the rest of India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and other countries. Ramadan 2025 crescent moon has been sighted in Saudi Arabia, KSA to begin fasting from March 01, 2025.(File Photo by Twitter/BaytAlFann)

The moon sighting before Ramadan is a practice that is a traditional and essential aspect of the Islamic faith as it determines the commencement of the month of fasting from dawn until sunset along with acts of charity and worship. Fasting during Ramadan is one of the five pillars of Islam during which they abstain from eating, drinking, smoking, evil thoughts and action and having marital relations from dawn until sunset.

Ramadan is the ninth month of Islamic calendar that takes place for 720 hours i.e. four weeks and two days during which the followers of Islam fast between dawn and sunset, pray for peace and guidance, give back to the community in the form of charity or zakaat or engage in humanitarian activities such as feeding the underprivileged and introspect to enlighten their souls. However, the fasting date changes yearly because the Islamic calendar is based on the lunar cycle hence, its starting and end date depends upon the sighting of the crescent moon.

In Saudi Arabia, home to Islam's holiest sites, Ramadan is a time of spiritual reflection and grandeur hence, the Grand Mosque in Mecca and the Prophet's Mosque in Medina witness millions of worshippers at this time of the year. Families gather for traditional Saudi dishes like samboosas and qahwa or Arabic coffee and businesses adjust working hours to accommodate fasting.

Changes in work schedules for Ramadan 2025

As Ramadan 2025 approaches, Saudi Arabia is implementing special working hour adjustments to support those observing the holy month. The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development (HRSD) has officially announced revised schedules for both the public and private sectors, ensuring that employees can balance their religious, personal and professional commitments during this sacred time.

During Ramadan, Muslims fast from dawn to sunset, making it essential for workplaces to accommodate the changes in daily routines. In keeping with this, the public sector will follow reduced working hours, while private sector employees will also benefit from modified schedules as per the latest directives.

However, the banking sector is expected to follow its usual reduced-hour schedule, ensuring that essential financial services remain available while allowing employees to observe the spiritual and physical aspects of fasting.

Balancing work and worship: A thoughtful approach to productivity

Ramadan is a time of spiritual reflection, prayer and community hence, by adjusting work hours, Saudi Arabia aims to support employees in maintaining their productivity while fulfilling religious obligations. These measures allow individuals to focus on fasting, daily prayers and family gatherings, creating a harmonious balance between professional and personal life.

Employers are encouraged to comply with official directives while ensuring smooth business operations and many companies also introduce flexible work arrangements, remote work options and wellness initiatives to support their workforce during this period. The adjustments reflect Saudi Arabia’s commitment to enhancing employee well-being while upholding the significance of Ramadan.

As businesses adapt to these changes, the focus remains on efficiency, understanding and a spirit of togetherness—values that define this holy month. Ramadan Mubarak! May this month bring peace, blessings and balance to all.