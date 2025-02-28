Ramadan 2025 India moon sighting LIVE updates: Muslims gear to sight Ramzan crescent in Delhi, Lucknow, Mumbai, Kerala
Ramadan 2025 India moon sighting LIVE: As the crescent moon of Ramadan (also known as Ramzan, Ramazan or Ramzaan) 2025 prepares to make its appearance, millions of Muslims across the world eagerly await the beginning of the holiest month in Islam. • Observed as one of the five pillars of Islam, Ramadan is a time of deep spiritual reflection, self-discipline and acts of kindness during which Muslims fast from dawn to sunset, refraining from food, drink, smoking, negative thoughts and marital relations while dedicating themselves to prayer, charity and self-purification....Read More
• Muslims in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Indonesia, Malaysia and other South Asian countries usually sight the crescent of the holy month a day later than Saudi Arabia, depending on local moon sightings. However, this year, in rarest of the rare moments, Muslims across the world are gearing up to sight the new moon of Ramadan on the same night.
•If the crescent is not visible tonight, Ramadan will begin the following evening i.e. after maghrib prayers on March 01, 2025, in accordance with Islamic tradition.
Ramadan 2025 India moon sighting LIVE: When will be the first taraweeh of Ramzan 2025?
Ramadan 2025 India moon sighting LIVE: If the Ramadan crescent moon is sighted on Friday evening i.e. February 28, 2025, the taraweeh prayers will begin that night and Muslims will begin fasting from Saturday, March 01, 2025. If the Ramadan crescent is not sighted on Friday after Maghrib i.e. the evening prayers, the holy month will start from Sunday, March 02, 2025 and taraweeh will begin from the night of March 01, 2025.
Ramadan 2025 India Moon sighting live: Awaiting the official announcement by Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind, other regional chand committees
Ramadan 2025 India Moon sighting live: The official confirmation of the Ramzan crescent moon sighting will be made by religious authorities, including Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind and regional moon sighting committees. If the moon is not visible, Ramadan will begin the following evening, after a 30-day completion of Shaban, the Islamic month preceding Ramadan.
Ramadan 2025 India Moon sighting live: How is Ramzan welcomed across India?
Ramadan 2025 India moon sighting LIVE: Each city in India embraces Ramadan with its unique cultural touch:
- Old Delhi’s Jama Masjid area buzzes with vibrant markets selling kebabs, biryanis and sweet treats like phirni.
- Mumbai’s Mohammad Ali Road becomes a hub for Iftar feasts, drawing food lovers from all walks of life.
- Lucknow’s iconic Tunday Kababi and Akbari Gate light up with traditional Awadhi delights.
- Hyderabad’s Charminar area witnesses a fusion of spirituality and food, with haleem being a local favourite.
Ramadan 2025 India moon sighting: When and where to look for the Ramzan chand
The crescent moon is expected to be sighted on the evening of February 28, 2025, depending on lunar visibility. Religious authorities and local moon sighting committees will gather at key locations, including mosques, observatories and open areas, to confirm the first glimpse of the moon after maghrib or evening prayers. In major cities like Delhi and Lucknow, Islamic scholars and religious leaders will lead moon sighting efforts, while in Mumbai and Hyderabad, large gatherings are expected near coastal areas where the sky is clearer. Once the moon is sighted, the first fast or roza will be observed the following day while taraweeh or special night prayers will begin from the very night the moon is sighted.
Ramadan 2025 India moon sighting: Why does the date of Ramzan change every year?
Since the Islamic calendar follows the lunar cycle, Ramadan does not fall on the same date each year in the Gregorian calendar. The month lasts for 29 or 30 days i.e. approximately 720 hours (four weeks and two days), with its start and end dictated by the sighting of the moon. Typically, the crescent is first seen in Saudi Arabia and parts of India like Kerala and Kashmir, followed by the rest of the subcontinent and other regions a day later.