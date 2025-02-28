Ramadan 2025 India moon sighting LIVE updates: Muslims gear to sight Ramzan crescent in Delhi, Lucknow, Mumbai, Kerala

Ramadan 2025 India moon sighting LIVE: As the crescent moon of Ramadan (also known as Ramzan, Ramazan or Ramzaan) 2025 prepares to make its appearance, millions of Muslims across the world eagerly await the beginning of the holiest month in Islam. • Observed as one of the five pillars of Islam, Ramadan is a time of deep spiritual reflection, self-discipline and acts of kindness during which Muslims fast from dawn to sunset, refraining from food, drink, smoking, negative thoughts and marital relations while dedicating themselves to prayer, charity and self-purification....Read More

• Muslims in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Indonesia, Malaysia and other South Asian countries usually sight the crescent of the holy month a day later than Saudi Arabia, depending on local moon sightings. However, this year, in rarest of the rare moments, Muslims across the world are gearing up to sight the new moon of Ramadan on the same night.

•If the crescent is not visible tonight, Ramadan will begin the following evening i.e. after maghrib prayers on March 01, 2025, in accordance with Islamic tradition.