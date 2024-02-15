Ratha Saptami, also known as Magha Saptami, is an auspicious Hindu festival dedicated to Lord Surya that falls on saptami or seventh day during the Shukla Paksha of the Magha month. On this day, people wake up early in the morning, offer arghya to the rising sun and observe a day-long fast. Worshipping Sun God on this day is said to bring good luck and cleanse one of their sins. The word Ratha means chariot and Saptami means the seventh day. It is believed that Sun God Surya begins his journey towards northern hemisphere riding in a ratha or chariot drawn by seven horses. The day is also believed to mark the birthday of Lord Surya and is also celebrated as Surya Jayanti. (Also read | Narmada Jayanti 2024: Date, puja timings, history and significance of the day) Ratha Saptami 2024: Date, rituals, puja timings, history and significance(Pinterest)

Ratha Saptami 2024 Date

Ratha Saptami 2024 is being celebrated on February 16 this year.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Ratha Saptami 2024 History

There are several legends associated with the festival. It is said that sage Kashyapa and his wife Aditi were blessed with the incarnation of Lord Surya who was one of the Adityas.

As per another legend, a king called Yashovarma prayed to Lord for blessing him with a son as he had no heir to his reign. While his prayers were answered and a son was born to him, he turned out to be terminally ill. On a saint's advice, the kind performed Ratha Saptami pooja (worship) to get rid of his past sins. After performing the rituals, King's son recovered and went on to rule the kingdom.

Ratha Saptami 2024 Significance

As Lord Surya starts his journey towards the north, Ratha Saptami celebrates the beginning of spring season and start of the harvesting season. Farmers across the country seek blessings of Lord Surya by heading to sun temples, for a bountiful harvest and favourable weather conditions throughout the year. The worship of Sun goes back to the ancient times and finds mention in ancient scriptures such as Vedas. On this day, people also express their gratitude towards Sun that illuminated the entire world with its warmth and brightness, which also makes life possible on earth. The festival is the perfect time for donating clothes and food to the poor and pray for longevity, prosperity and good health.

Ratha Saptami Shubh Muhurat

Ratha Saptami on February 16, 2024, Friday

Shubh Muhurat to take bath on Ratha Saptami - 5:17 am to 6:59 am

Civil Dawn on Ratha Saptami - 6:35 am

Observational Sunrise time on Ratha Saptami - 6:59 am

Saptami Tithi begins - 10:12 am on Feb 15, 2024

Saptami Tithi Ends - 8:54 am on Feb 16, 2024

Ratha Saptami Rituals