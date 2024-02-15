Narmada Jayanti 2024: Date, puja timings, history and significance of the day

Narmada Jayanti, a highly revered Hindu festival, is of profound significance as it commemorates the birth of the holy river Narmada. The momentous occasion is celebrated annually on Shukla Paksha Saptami in the Magha month of the Hindu lunar calendar. On this day, devotees honour the Narmada River as they believe that the river brings prosperity and serenity to their lives. The famous destination for Narmada Jayanti is Amarkantak in Madhya Pradesh, the source of the origin of the Narmada River. Thousands of devotees visit the city's many ghats during this time, singing hymns and bhajans dedicated to the goddess. Saints and devotees of Goddess Narmada perform her magnificent aarti in the evening. From date to history, scroll down to know more about this auspicious day. (Also read: Skanda Sashti in February 2024: Date, significance, rituals, puja timings, and all you want to know ) Narmada Jayanti is observed annually on Shukla Paksha Saptami in Magha month according to Hindu lunar calendar.(PTI Photo)

Narmada Jayanti 2024: Date and time

This year the significant occasion of Narmada Jayanti will be observed on Friday, February 16, 2024. According to Drik Panchang, the auspicious timings to observe the puja are as follows:

Saptami Tithi Begins - 10:12 AM on February 15, 2024

Saptami Tithi Ends - 08:54 AM on February 16, 2024

History of Narmada Jayanti

Hinduism is the source of the mythology surrounding the origin of the Narmada. An ancient myth tells of Lord Shiva's divine intervention to create the river. According to the legend, Lord Shiva created the Narmada to cleanse the devas, or celestial beings, of their sins while fighting demons. The river's name itself has deep significance: the words "Narm" and "da" mean "happy" and "giver," respectively, designating the river as a source of happiness.

Another story says that during Lord Shiva's long meditation, Mother Narmada materialised from his sweat. She was so beautiful that even Shiva and Parvati were in awe. To show his happiness at her conception, Shiva gave her the name Narmada.

According to another birth mythology, Lord Shiva created a divine lady named Narmada on Mount Maikhal. Because of her magnificent form, gods such as Vishnu gave her the name Narmada. Lord Shiva bestowed special blessings on this celestial lady and elevated her to the status of a unique and sacred river after a penance of 10,000 glorious years on the banks of the Uttara Vahini Ganga in the Panchkroshi district of Kashi.

Narmada Jayanti significance

Among India's five major rivers, the Narmada is highly revered for its religious significance. On Narmada Jayanti, devotees are said to experience tranquillity and prosperity in their lives by bathing and worshipping in the Narmada River. According to the Vishnu Purana, the Narmada River was collectively blessed by the Nag Rajas, guaranteeing that anyone who bathes in its sacred waters and prays to them will be freed from all sins and diseases. Like Mother Ganga, Mother Narmada is revered as the bestower of liberation. Through rituals, prayers and a strong sense of devotion, devotees connect with the Almighty on this day, which is more than just a celebration.