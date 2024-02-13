Skanda Sashti in February 2024: Date, significance, rituals, puja timings, and all you want to know

Skanda Sashti is an auspicious fast observed by Hindus every month, which is dedicated to Lord Skanda or Murugan, brother of Lord Ganesha and son of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Although the festival is celebrated on the sixth day of the bright fortnight every month, Shukla Paksha Sashti during lunar month of Kartika is considered the most important one. (Also read | Mauni Amavasya 2024: Date, significance, puja timings, rituals and all you want to know) Lord Murugan is also known as Subramanya, Karthikeya or Skanda. He is the son of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati

On Skanda Sashti, devotees wake up early in the morning and worship Lord Murugan by lighting a ghee lamp, incense and by offering him fruits and sweet pongal. It is believed that people who observe a day-long fast on this day are blessed with good health, wealth, success, and get rid of negative energies.

Lord Murugan is also known as Subramanya, Karthikeya or Skanda. He is the son of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. In South India, Lord Murugan is considered younger brother of Lord Ganesha, while in North India, he is considered older than him. Skanda Sashti, also known as Kanda Shashti, is celebrated in the states of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and in other countries such as Malaysia, Singapore and Sri Lanka.

Skanda Sashti 2024 February date

Skanda Sashti is observed every month on the sixth day of Shukla Paksha, the waxing phase of the moon. This month, it is being observed on February 14.

History and significance of Skanda Sashti

Legend has it that Lord Murugan or Lord Kartikeyan defeated demon Surapadman on this day. It so happened that Surapadman started wreaking devastation in the world after being blessed with many boons and attaining immense power. On the direction of his parents, Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, Lord Murugan with the help of an army of celestial beings waged a 6-day battle against Surapadman and went on to defeat him. On Skanda Shasti, Lord Murugan's devotees express their gratitude and seek blessings from him by observing a day-long fast.

Skanda Sashti 2024 in February Shubh Muhurat

Skanda Sashti on February 14, 2024, Wednesday

Begins: 12:09 PM, February 14

Ends: 10:12 AM, February 15

Rituals of Skanda Sashti 2024 in February