Mauni Amavasya 2024: Date, significance, puja timings, rituals and all you want to know
Mauni Amavasya, also known as Maghi Amavasya, is a sacred Hindu occasion dedicated to honouring ancestors and predecessors. Check date, puja timings and more.
Maghi Amavasya, or Mauni Amavasya, is an important Hindu occasion dedicated to honouring ancestors and predecessors. This Amavasya falls in the month of Magha, which is characterised by the disappearance of the moon from the sky. On this day, people worship Lord Vishnu and Lord Shiva in addition to their ancestors and predecessors. To commemorate Mauni Amavasya, devotees perform a series of rituals and maintain a Mauni Vrat. They perform Pitru Dosha puja, offer Arghya to Lord Surya and take a holy dip in the Ganga. Donations, charity and organising pujas are considered to be meritorious. This is the time to seek serenity and tranquillity in life and to perform rituals for the Pitru Dosha. From shubh muhurat to puja rituals, scroll down to know more. (Also read: Budh Pradosh Vrat 2024: Date, significance, rituals, puja muhurat and all you want to know )
Mauni Amavasya 2024: Date and timings
This year the auspicious festival of Mauni Amavasya will be observed on Friday, February 9, 2024. According to Drik Panchang, the shubh muhurat and auspicious puja timings are as follows:
Amavasya tithi begins - 08:02 AM on February 09, 2024
Amavasya tithi ends - 04:28 AM on February 10, 2024
Significance of Mauni Amavasya
Hindus attach immense religious and spiritual importance to Mauni Amavasya. Amavasya is respected for performing all puja rituals, including Hawan, Pitru Dosha Puja and even Pind Daan, if people so wish, in memory of their ancestors or predecessors. However, it is not considered auspicious to perform all events such as marriage, engagement, mundan and griha pravesh. The name "Mauni" means silence, and the day of Mauni Amavasya is dedicated to the practice of silence. On this day, devotees take a sankalp of silence (mauna vrata) to experience spiritual elevation. In observance of Mauni Amavasya, devotees make a daily vow to remain silent. It is also believed that Mauni Amavasya is a very auspicious day to take a holy dip or 'snana' in a holy river, especially the Ganga.
Mauni Amavasya 2024 puja rituals
- Take a holy dip and get up early to start the day.
- Visit places of worship and take a holy dip in the Ganga if you can.
- Light a diya with desi ghee in honour of your ancestors and forefathers.
- Perform Pitru Tarpan and Pitru Puja, as it is considered to be auspicious.
- Practice auspicious practices such as reading the Bhagavad Gita, Hawan and Gayatri Jaap.
- It is considered virtuous to feed and donate to Brahmins.
- Plan a Gayatri Jaap to help the family deal with Pitru Dosha.
- It is advisable to perform a Kaal Sarpa Dosha pooja for people affected by this dosha to counteract its malignant effects.
- Devotees must also feed crows, dogs, ants and cows.