Republic Day 2025: 20 patriotic and inspiring quotes by our leaders to remember on January 26

Republic Day 2025: as we celebrate Republic Day on January 26, it is important to remember the rich culture of our nation and the sacrifices made by our leaders to build this country. As we gear up to celebrate this special day, check out these 20 patriotic and inspirational quotes from our freedom fighters. Republic Day 2025: Check out these 20 patriotic and inspiring quotes by our leaders. (Image by Canva)

Republic Day 2025: Inspiring quotes from our leaders

1. “Ours is not a drive for power, but purely a non-violent fight for India’s independence.” - Mahatma Gandhi.

2. “So long as you do not achieve social liberty, whatever freedom is provided by the law is of no avail to you.” - BR Ambedkar.

3. “It is easy to kill individuals, but you cannot kill the ideas. Great empires crumbled, while the ideas survived.”- Bhagat Singh.

4. “Don't see others doing better than you; beat your own records every day, because success is a fight between you and yourself.” - Chandra Shekhar Azad.

5. “Where the mind is without fear, and the head is held high, where knowledge is free. Where the world has not been broken up into fragments by narrow domestic walls. Where words come out from the depth of truth, where tireless striving stretches its arms toward perfection. Where the clear stream of reason has not lost its way into the dreary desert sand of dead habit. Where the mind is led forward by thee.” - Rabindranath Tagore.

6. “Freedom of mind is the real freedom. A person whose mind is not free, though he may not be in chains, is a slave, not a free man. One whose mind is not free, though he may not be in prison, is a prisoner and not a free man. One whose mind is not free, though alive, is no better than dead. Freedom of mind is the proof of one's existence.” - BR Ambedkar.

7. “Long years ago, we made a tryst with destiny, and now the time comes when we shall redeem our pledge, not wholly or in full measure, but very substantially. At the stroke of the midnight hour, when the world sleeps, India will awake to life and freedom.”- Jawaharlal Nehru.

8. “Every citizen of India must remember that he is an Indian and he has every right in this country but with certain duties.” - Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

9. "A country’s greatness lies in its undying ideal of love and sacrifice that inspire the mothers of the race.” - Sarojini Naidu.

Republic Day 2025: Patriotic quotes

11. "Tum mujhe khoon do, main tumhe azaadi doonga." - Subhash Chandra Bose.

12. "Inquilab Zindabad." - Bhagat Singh

13. “Sarfaroshi ki tamanna ab hamare dil me hai, dekhna hai zor kitna baazu-e-qaatil me hai.” - Ramprasad Bismil.

14. “Swaraj is my birthright, and I shall have it.” - Bal Gangadhar Tilak.

15. “Jai Jawan Jai Kisaan.” - Lal Bahadur Shastri.

16. “Vande Mataram.” - Bankim Chandra Chatterjee.

17. “Satyamev Jayate.” - Madan Mohan Malviya.

18. “Who lives if India dies?” - Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru.

19. “Do or die.” - Mahatma Gandhi.

