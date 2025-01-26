Republic Day 2025: 5 patriotic songs to evoke desh bhakti on India's 76th Republic Day

Republic Day 2025: Every year, Republic Day is observed with a lot of pomp and grandeur all over the country. It is celebrated to commemorate India’s transition as a Republic nation, and also the adoption of the Indian Constitution. This is the day to feel immense pride in being a part of the nation that portrays unity in diversity in its truest sense. Also read | Republic Day 2025: 15+ inspiring and patriotic quotes by our freedom fighters to remember on January 26 Republic Day 2025: Check out the list of songs that evoke deshbhakti and love for the nation.(Pexels)

On this day, programmes and parades are organised in many parts of the country to celebrate the pride and patriotism of being an Indian. We have curated a list of songs that evoke desh bhakti and love for the nation every time we hear them.

Maa Tujhe Salaam:

This song is a part of AR Rahman’s Vande Mataram album, which speaks of the pride and patriotism that we feel for the nation and the joy we reflect on being a part of this beautiful country with rich history and heritage. Also read | Republic Day 2025: Top 10 lesser known facts about R-Day and the grand parade that will surprise you

Mera Rang De Basanti Chola:

Featured in the film The Legend Of Bhagat Singh (2002), starring Ajay Devgn, who played the character of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh, this song was sung by Sonu Nigam and Manmohan Waris.

Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon:

This song is an ode to the soldiers who sacrifice their lives to protect the nation, serve the country, and keep the countrymen safe from everything that may befall them. The song is dedicated to the lives of the Indian soldiers at the borders who laid down their lives in service of the nation. Also read | Happy Republic Day 2025: 50+ wishes, images, GIFs, greetings, messages and quotes to share with loved ones on January 26

Ae Watan:

A part of the 2018 thriller Raazi starring Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal in leading roles, Ae Watan evokes love and pride for the nation. This song is dedicated to the strong feelings of love and affection we feel for the nation.

Rang De Basanti:

The title track of the 2006 film Rang De Basanti, this peppy and energetic song perfectly captures the essence of the joy and love the youth feels for being a part of this nation that is rich in history, stories, heritage, culture and traditions.