Sawan Shivratri 2024: Date, shubh muhurat, significance, puja rituals and all you need to know

Each year, following Devshayani Ekadashi, the sacred month of Sawan dedicated to Lord Shiva begins. Within this holy month, Sawan Shivratri stands out as the most auspicious day after the first Sawan Somwaar. According to the Gregorian calendar, Sawan Shivratri can occur anytime between July and August. In the Hindu calendar, it is observed on the 'Chaturdashi tithi' of Krishna Paksha in the Sawan month. In Sanatan Dharam, the month of Sawan is revered, and it is believed that fasting and offering prayers on Sawan Shivratri earn Lord Mahadev's blessings. The festival includes specific rituals and guidelines that devotees follow while observing the fast. (Also read: Sawan Pradosh Vrat 2024: Date, shubh muhurat, significance, puja rituals and all you need to know ) The auspicious Hindu festival of Sawan Shivratri falls in the Chaturdashi Tithi of Krishna Paksha in the Shravan month.(Pixabay)

Sawan Shivratri 2024 Date and Shubh Muhurat

This year, the significant Hindu festival of Sawan Shivratri will be observed on Friday, August 2. According to Drik Panchang, the auspicious timings are as follows.

Nishita Kaal Puja Time - 00:05 AM to 00:51 AM, August 3, 2024

Duration - 00 Hours 46 Mins

Shivaratri Parana Time - 06:14 AM to 15:35 PM, August 3, 2024

Chaturdashi Tithi Begins - 15:26 PM on August 2, 2024

Chaturdashi Tithi Ends - 15:50 PM on August 3, 2024

Sawan Shivratri 2024 Significance

Sawan, the fifth month of the Hindu calendar, holds great significance for worshipping Lord Shiva. The entire month is dedicated to Lord Shiva, with Shivratri, the night of Shiva, being one of the most powerful nights in Sawan. Fasting and observing the rituals of Sawan Shivratri are believed to cleanse the soul and body, granting spiritual liberation to devotees. Sincere worship of Lord Shiva on this night is believed to wash away sins, remove negative influences, and lead to a more aligned and fulfilling life. The energies during Shivratri are powerful and pure, making it an ideal night for enhancing spiritual and meditative practices.

Sawan Shivratri 2024 Puja Vidhi

On the day of Masik Shivratri, begin by waking up at Brahma Muhurat and starting the day with deity worship. Offer water to the Sun God after taking a bath and getting dressed in clean clothing. Cleanse the temple area and place a clean towel on a raised surface. Place out the idols of Goddess Parvati and Lord Shiva on the stage. After giving Lord Shiva the ceremonial bath of raw milk, Ganga water, and plain water, present him with betel leaves, Dhatura, and bhang. Light a pure ghee lamp, perform the aarti, and chant the Shiva mantras. Reading the Shiva Chalisa is highly recommended. Finally, prepare prasad by offering kheer, fruits, halwa and distribute it among the people.