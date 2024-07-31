Sawan Pradosh Vrat 2024: Date, shubh muhurat, significance, puja rituals and all you need to know

Pradosh Vrat, a significant observance in Hinduism, is dedicated to worshipping Lord Shiva. Fasting on this day is believed to bring happiness, prosperity, and fulfilment of wishes. This fast is observed on the 13th day of each lunar fortnight, making for two Pradosh fasts every month. The first occurs during Krishna Paksha, the dark phase of the moon, while the second takes place in Shukla Paksha, the bright phase. Ancient scriptures highlight Pradosh Vrat as a symbol of victory and the elimination of fear, marking it as a holy and auspicious day for devotees seeking divine blessings. From date to history, scroll down to know more about this day. (Also read: International Tiger Day 2024: Date, theme, history, significance and all you need to know ) Observing fasts during Sawan, including Monday, Pradosh, and Shivratri, brings special blessings from Lord Shiva.(REUTERS)

Sawan Pradosh Vrat 2024 Date and Timings

First Prodosh Vrat of Sawan also known as Guru Krishna Pradosha Vrat will be observed on Thursday, August 1, 2024. According to Drik Panchang, the auspicious timings are as follows:

Pradosha Puja Muhurat - 18:43 to 21:01

Duration - 02 Hours 18 Mins

Day Pradosha Time - 18:43 to 21:01

Trayodashi Tithi Begins - 15:28 on Aug 01, 2024

Trayodashi Tithi Ends - 15:26 on Aug 02, 2024

Sawan Pradosh Vrat 2024 Significance

Every Pradosh fast holds its own significance and can bring positive changes to your life. Worshipping Lord Shiva and offering water to the Shivling during the two Pradosh fasts in the month of Sawan, in particular, is believed to ensure lasting happiness. This sacred fast connects you with your inner self, promoting happiness and spiritual growth. It offers a sense of fulfilment to the soul and is viewed as a way to seek forgiveness for past mistakes. Additionally, observing this fast helps you face future challenges with greater ease and resilience.

Sawan Pradosh Vrat 2024 Rituals

1. Devotees begin their day with an early morning bath.

2. They place an idol of the Shiva Parivaar and light a lamp with pure cow desi ghee.

3. Flowers, garlands, homemade sweets, and dry fruits are offered.

4. Pradosh Puja is conducted during the Gaudhooli period.

5. Devotees recite the Pradosh Vrat Katha and chant the Mahamritryunjaya Mantra 108 times.

6. Bhog prasad and sattvik food are offered.

7. After completing the aarti, bhog prasad is distributed among family members.

8. Sattvik food is consumed on Pradosh.

9. On this day, the consumption of onion, garlic, eggs, meat, and alcohol is strictly prohibited.