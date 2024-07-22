Sawan Somwar 2024: Vrat-friendly recipes to stay healthy while observing fast

Sawan Somwar 2024: The month of Sawan started on July 22 and will go on till August 19. Every year, this auspicious month is observed by the devotees of Lord Shiva. Mondays during this month are referred to as Sawan Somwars, when devotees keep fast and pray to Lord Shiva. According to legends, it is believed that during the Samudra Manthan, a deadly poison appeared which killed everyone. To protect everyone, lord Shiva drank the poison which turned his entire body blue. That’s how he came to be called Neelkanth. These events took place during the month of Sawan. As we observe the first Sawan Somwar vrat, here are two vrat-friendly recipes that can keep us healthy and fit. (Kunal Kapur, Unsplash)

The first Sawan Somwar of this year falls on July 22. On this day, devotees keep fast and offer milk and honey to Shiva Linga. They also chant Shiva mantras. As we observe the first Sawan Somwar vrat, here are two vrat-friendly recipes that can keep us healthy and fit.

Sabudana Vada

Sabudana Vada(Kunal Kapur)

Ingredients:

Sabudana – 1 cup

Water – 1cup

Potato (boiled & mashed) – 1cup

Coriander chopped – 2tbsp

Cumin powder – 1tsp

Sendha Namak – to taste

Curry leaves chopped – 2tbsp

Green chilli chopped -2nos

Kuttu ka Atta (if fasting) or bread crumbs – 2tbsp

Roasted Peanuts (crushed) – 1cup

Cheese cubes (optional)

Lemon juice – 1tbsp

Oil – for frying

Method:

Wash sabudana and soak it in water for about 4 to 6 hours. After sabudana has become soft, drain the excess water and mis it with all the ingredients except cheese. Make small patties with the mixture and deep fry in oil. Serve hot with tomato sauce.

Sabudana Khichdi

Sabudana Khichdi(Unsplash)

Ingredients:

Sabudana (sago) – 1 cup

Water – 1 cup

Salt – a generous pinch

Peanuts (skinless) – ½ cup

Ghee – 2 tbsp

Cumin seeds – 1 tsp

Green chilli Chopped – 1no

Ginger chopped – 2tsp

Tomato chopped – ½ cup

Potatoes boiled, diced – 1cup

Curry leaves – 1 sprig

Salt – to taste

Black Pepper powder – to taste

Lemon – ½ no

Coriander chopped – Handful

Method:

Wash the sabudana and soak it in water for about 4-6 hours. Meanwhile, dry roast the peanuts and crush them coarsely and keep aside. In a pan, heat ghee, add jeera, geen chillies and gingr and saute for some time. Then add tomatoes and diced potatoes and cook on medium heat. After the potatoes become light brown, add curry leaves and coarsely crushed peanuts. Add soaked sabudana, pepper and salt and squeeze lemon juice to balance the flavours. Cook till the sabudana turns transparent. Garnish with freshly chopped coriander leaves and serve hot.

(Recipes: Kunal Kapur, Chef)

