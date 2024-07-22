Sawan Somwar 2024: Vrat-friendly recipes to stay healthy while observing fast
Sawan Somwar 2024: Here are two recipes of sabudana khichdi and sabudana vada to make your Sawan Somwar vrat extra-special.
Sawan Somwar 2024: The month of Sawan started on July 22 and will go on till August 19. Every year, this auspicious month is observed by the devotees of Lord Shiva. Mondays during this month are referred to as Sawan Somwars, when devotees keep fast and pray to Lord Shiva. According to legends, it is believed that during the Samudra Manthan, a deadly poison appeared which killed everyone. To protect everyone, lord Shiva drank the poison which turned his entire body blue. That’s how he came to be called Neelkanth. These events took place during the month of Sawan.
The first Sawan Somwar of this year falls on July 22. On this day, devotees keep fast and offer milk and honey to Shiva Linga. They also chant Shiva mantras. As we observe the first Sawan Somwar vrat, here are two vrat-friendly recipes that can keep us healthy and fit.
Sabudana Vada
Ingredients:
Sabudana – 1 cup
Water – 1cup
Potato (boiled & mashed) – 1cup
Coriander chopped – 2tbsp
Cumin powder – 1tsp
Sendha Namak – to taste
Curry leaves chopped – 2tbsp
Green chilli chopped -2nos
Kuttu ka Atta (if fasting) or bread crumbs – 2tbsp
Roasted Peanuts (crushed) – 1cup
Cheese cubes (optional)
Lemon juice – 1tbsp
Oil – for frying
Method:
Wash sabudana and soak it in water for about 4 to 6 hours. After sabudana has become soft, drain the excess water and mis it with all the ingredients except cheese. Make small patties with the mixture and deep fry in oil. Serve hot with tomato sauce.
Sabudana Khichdi
Ingredients:
Sabudana (sago) – 1 cup
Water – 1 cup
Salt – a generous pinch
Peanuts (skinless) – ½ cup
Ghee – 2 tbsp
Cumin seeds – 1 tsp
Green chilli Chopped – 1no
Ginger chopped – 2tsp
Tomato chopped – ½ cup
Potatoes boiled, diced – 1cup
Curry leaves – 1 sprig
Salt – to taste
Black Pepper powder – to taste
Lemon – ½ no
Coriander chopped – Handful
Method:
Wash the sabudana and soak it in water for about 4-6 hours. Meanwhile, dry roast the peanuts and crush them coarsely and keep aside. In a pan, heat ghee, add jeera, geen chillies and gingr and saute for some time. Then add tomatoes and diced potatoes and cook on medium heat. After the potatoes become light brown, add curry leaves and coarsely crushed peanuts. Add soaked sabudana, pepper and salt and squeeze lemon juice to balance the flavours. Cook till the sabudana turns transparent. Garnish with freshly chopped coriander leaves and serve hot.
(Recipes: Kunal Kapur, Chef)
