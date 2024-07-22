Sawan Somwar Vrat: Overeating, starving and other mistakes to avoid while fasting

Sawan Somwar 2024: The auspicious month of Sawan started on July 22 this year. Every year, the month of Sawan is celebrated with a lot of devotion and dedication by the devotees. This auspicious month is dedicated to Lord Shiva. This year, the month of Sawan will be observed for 29 days – it will end on August 19. Sawan Somwars are the Mondays that fall during this month – devotees keep fast on these auspicious Mondays to please Lord Shiva and seek his blessings. Auspicious events are observed during this month as well. The auspicious month of Sawan started on July 22 this year.(Isha.Foundation/Instagram)

The first Sawan Somwar of this year falls today (July 22). Every Sawan Somwar is special and auspicious. Devotees wake up early and dedicate milk, honey and water to Shiva Linga and worship the Lord. They also recite Shiva mantras and narrate the tale of Samudra Manthan and how Lord Shiva saved everyone by drinking the deadly poison that appeared during the churning of the ocean.

ALSO READ: Sawan Somwar 2024: Shravan starts today; know puja vidhi, samagri, rules, bhog

As we observe fast for the first Sawan Somwar of this year, here are a few mistakes that we must avoid to stay healthy.

Onion, garlic:

All kinds of tamasik food items should be avoided during this month of Sawan. Onion, garlic, eggs and other non-vegetarian food items should be strictly avoided.

Fried food items:

Fasting helps in detoxifying the body and boosting the digestive system. When we indulge in fried food items such as namkeens and other snacks, it can lead to stomach issues, further making us weak and unfit.

ALSO READ: Sawan 2024 fasting rules: Dos and don’ts to follow

Sugar:

When we keep fast, it is natural for the body to crave sugar. Sugar consumption is not restricted while keeping fast for Sawan Somwar. However, consuming too much sugar while keeping fast can raise the insulin levels of the body and make us fall sick.

Overeating:

While it is natural for us to feel hungry after breaking fast and indulge in having food, we should be careful not to end up overeating. It can lead to several health issues. The month of Sawan is about observing peace, devotion and calmness – falling sick can ruin our focus.

Starving:

Fasting and starving are completely different. It's a common thought that in order to keep fast, we must starve the body. However, the truth is, while fasting, we should provide the body with necessary nutrients to stay fit and healthy.

ALSO READ: Sawan 2024 festivals full calendar: From Janmashtami to Raksha Bandhan