Shubho Mahalaya 2022: Wishes, images, quotes to share with family and friends

Shubho Mahalaya 2022: The special day is almost here. West Bengal and the North-east celebrates Durga Puja during the time of Navratri. Recognised as one of the largest festivals of the Bengalis, Durga Puja all about winning over darkness with light, and over evil with goodness. This is the time of the year when Goddess Durga makes her journey from Kailash Parvat to the earth with her four children – goddess Lakshmi, goddess Saraswati, lord Ganesha and lord Kartik. People bask in festivities, start their puja shopping and become homebound to celebrate the ten-day festival with their families, friends, near and dear ones.

ALSO READ: Navratri 2022: Benefits of fasting

Durga Puja officially starts with Mahalaya. It is the first day of the ten-day festival. The Bengali tradition goes that at 4 in the morning, the radio starts playing Mahishashur Mardini, narrated by late radio brodcaster Birendra Krishna Bhadra. Bengalis wake up early morning, the neighborhoods echo in the baritone of Birendra Krishna Bhadra and people officially start their festivities. Mahishashur Mardini is the poetic narration, injected with songs, which trace the journey of Durga in winning over Mahishashura and saving the gods and goddesses.

On this special day, we have curated a list of wishes that you can share with your loved ones:

Shubho Mahalaya. The goddess of power is watching and will soon take all your sadness away. Trust her!

May goddess Durga bring love and light your way and take all kinds of darkness away. Shubho Mahalaya!

May goddess Durga bring love and light your way and take all kinds of darkness away. Shubho Mahalaya!

We welcome Durga maa and her four children to the earth and wish they take all the darkness away and light the homes with happiness.

The morning starts with Mahishashur Mardini on the radio and brings with itself the glow of festivities. Have a great day.

The morning starts with Mahishashur Mardini on the radio and brings with itself the glow of festivities. Have a great day.

Bengali’s largest festival is here. The streets are decked up, people are happy and everything smells of festivities. Hope you enjoy the puja this year!

Shubho Mahalaya to you and your loved ones. Let goddess Durga bestow upon you all her blessings.

Shubho Mahalaya to you and your loved ones. Let goddess Durga bestow upon you all her blessings.

With Birendra Krishna Bhadra’s Mohishashur Mardini on the radio and your close family, may you have the best Puja ever.

With Birendra Krishna Bhadra’s Mohishashur Mardini on the radio and your close family, may you have the best Puja ever.

Shubho Mahalaya to you! May you achieve all the successes that you are working hard for.

Durga maa is here, and so is the glow of festive vibes, love and happiness. May all of the light glow your way to success.

Durga maa is here, and so is the glow of festive vibes, love and happiness. May all of the light glow your way to success.

May maa Durga bless you with peace, prosperity and happiness on this auspicious day. Shubho Mahalaya!