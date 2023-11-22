Thanksgiving 2023: No matter what situation in life we go through, it is important to look at the bright side once in a while to understand how far we have reached. The love, affection, abundance of care and support that led us forward in the journey of life and helped us to navigate through the difficult times are worth being gratified for. Thanksgiving is the festival of gratitude and sharing joy. It helps us to see the brighter side of things and understand that we may have difficult days, but we always have something to feel happy about. Thanksgiving 2023: 5 ways to teach children to be grateful(Unsplash)

Thanksgiving helps us to foster a sense of appreciation and gratitude for our family and friends – people who stayed with us through thick and thin. It is also a reminder to express gratitude for the abundance of love and blessings that we have received in life. This year, Thanksgiving will be celebrated on November 23. It is very important to foster the sense of gratitude in children from an early age so that they can adopt a positive outlook towards life and the people who surround them. Here are a few ways by which we can teach our children to be grateful.

Making thank you a regular phrase: When we make the practice of saying thank you at home for things that are done, children learn to be grateful and also express their gratitude to others.

Talking about gratitude: We should talk to our children about gratitude – how we are grateful for things in life and what they should be grateful for too. This will help them to value the small things in life.

Contributing to family chores: When we start involving children to help us in the family chores, they also start having the sense of belonging and contributing. This helps them to understand the importance of community building and working together.

Charity: We should teach our children to give to the underprivileged – this way they can be grateful for the life they have and also have the sense of helping others in their need.

Volunteering: We should encourage children to take part in volunteering activities – this will help them to learn to work together and contribute to a good deed.

