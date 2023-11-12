Thanksgiving decor ideas that are perfect for this fall season

Be it Halloween, Thanksgiving, or Christmas, holiday decorations require a lot of planning and execution of ideas. With just days remaining for the major fall festival- Thanksgiving, it's best to start looking for ideas now to avoid any last-minute hassle. Whether you fancy minimalistic decor or love to go all out with holiday glam, here's a list of Thanksgiving decor ideas that will make your house look picture-perfect this fall season. Thanksgiving decor ideas for the fall season(Pixabay)

Neutral tablescape

Neutral tablescape(Pinterest)

Fall season does not necessarily mean you must opt for traditional warm colours for your holiday decor. If you love monochrome then a neutral tablescape will make for a perfect Thanksgiving dinner set-up. With white pumpkins and matching white candles placed on a golden holder, you can create an aesthetic centrepiece.

Creative napkin rings

Creative napkin rings(Pinterest)

If you love to give your holiday decorations a more personal touch, then you can unleash your creativity with handmade napkin rings. You can write Thanksgiving-inspired words like “grateful” or “thankful” on the rings to make your dinner set up clever and unique.

Autumn-inspired candles

Autumn-inspired candles for the perfect fall decor(Pinterest)

With the fall season, it goes without saying that pumpkin spice latte is the go-to flavour for most, either for beverages or scented candles. You can place fall-inspired candles around your house along with flowers and leaves of red hues to make for a brilliant fall decor.

Wine glass with a twist

Wine glass filled with potpourri(Pinterest)

If you love to keep your decoration game unique and trendy, then you can opt for this method. Take a wine glass and fill it with fall-related items like leaves, pinecones, small pumpkins, and warm-coloured flowers, and place it on shelves or tables. You can even fill them with potpourri to elevate your space with a refreshing fragrance.

Maple tree lights

LED maple tree lights(Etsy)

Lights are a crucial aspect of any decoration theme. To make your house more glowy and vibrant this Thanksgiving, you can place maple tree lights on your shelves or even on the dinner table as a centrepiece.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON