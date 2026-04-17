Vaishakha Amavasya 2026: When is Amavasya? Know the date, auspicious timings, significance and rituals

Vaishakha Amavasya 2026: The auspicious festival of Vaishakha Amavasya is observed annually by Hindus. It is considered the best day for removing ancestral sins, offering, and performing rituals. Let's find out when Vaishakha Amavasya falls and the auspicious time for bathing and donating on this day. Vaishakh Amavasya holds special significance in Hinduism, especially for ancestral rituals, purification, and charity. (Unsplash)

Also Read | Anita Hassanandani at 45 shows the secret to her toned body: Inside the mom and actor's high-intensity gym routine

Vaishakha Amavasya 2026: When is the festival? According to the Drik Panchang, Vaishakha Amavasya falls on Friday, April 17. It is also known as Krishna Amavasya. Bathing and donating on this day is considered extremely auspicious.

Vaishakha Amavasya 2026: Auspicious timings According to the panchang, the Amavasya Tithi began at 8:11 pm on April 16. It will end at 5:21 pm on April 17. The morning hours are considered the most sacred on this day. Here are some important timings you should know:

Sunrise - 5:54 am

Brahma Muhurta - 4:25 am to 5:09 am, for worship and bathing

Abhijit Muhurta - 11:55 am to 12:47 pm

Rahu Kalam - 10:44 am to 12:21 pm

Gulikai Kalam - 7:31 am to 9:07 am

Yamaganda - 3:34 pm to 5:11 pm

Dur Muhurtam - 8:29 am to 9:20 am

Dur Muhurtam - 12:47 pm to 1:38 pm

Amrit Kalam - 9:50 am to 11:18 am

Amrit Kalam - 3:12 am, April 18 to 4:39 am, April 18

Vaishakha Amavasya 2026: Significance and rituals Amavasya is the new moon day in the Hindu calendar. It is a significant day as many rituals are performed only on Amavasya Tithi. All Amavasya days are appropriate for performing Shraddha rituals to appease ancestors and for performing the Kalasarpa Dosha puja. During Vaishakha Amavasya, worship and charity are considered fruitful.

On this day, one should wake up early, take a bath, and wear new clothes. If possible, one should also bathe in a holy river or mix one's bathing water with gangajal. After the bath, offer water to the Sun God in a copper pot. It is considered very important to offer tarpan to the ancestors on this day.

Apart from this, donating food and clothes to needy people on the day of Vaishakh Amavasya is also considered virtuous. At the same time, one should avoid starting any new work or making any big purchases on this day.