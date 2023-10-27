Valmiki Jayanti 2023: Story of Maharishi Valmiki, Ramayana's author; wishes, messages, greetings for the day

Valmiki Jayanti is celebrated as the birth anniversary of Maharshi Valmiki, writers of one of the most important and popular epics of all time Ramayana. Revered as Adi Kavi or the first poet of Sanskrit language, he underwent a huge transformation, after meeting sage Narada Muni and chanting of the word 'Mara' (die) which on repeating several times became 'Rama', a word with great spiritual significance and name of one of the avatars of Lord Vishnu. The birth anniversary of Maharshi Valmiki is celebrated every year on Ashwin Purnima as per Hindu lunar calendar. This year Valmiki Jayanti is being celebrated on October 28. As per Ramayana, Lord Rama met Valmiki during Vanvasa or his period of exile (Freepik)

Valmiki was born as Ratnakar and was a dacoit who used to rob people and kill them. His encounter with Narada Muni transformed his life as he advised him to chant the word Rama. However, Ratnakar could not get himself to chant the word even after several attempts, so Narada asked him to say 'Mara' instead, which is Rama spelled backwards in Hindi. The Mara turned Rama eventually and as his penance continued for several years as anthills formed around him. Lord Brahma happy with Ratnakar's penance blessed him and named him Valmiki.

Along with penance spanning several years, he acquired learning of scriptures from Narada and went on to be rechristened as Maharshi Valmiki. As his new life started, Valmiki touched by the sorrow of a female bird upon the death of her partner uttered his first shloka and that's how his writing journey began. However, it was only after Lord Brahma tasked him with writing Ramayana that the real purpose of his life began.

As per Ramayana, Lord Rama met Valmiki during Vanvasa or his period of exile and later he gave shelter to Sita Mata in his hermitage when Rama banished her. Kusha and Lava, the twin sons of Lord Rama were born in his hermitage where he taught Ramayana to both of them.

Happy Valmiki Jayanti wishes

On the auspicious occasion of Valmiki Jayanti, let us seek the blessings of Maharishi Valmiki to find the reason for our existence and do good deeds for a blessed tomorrow. Happy Valmiki Jayanti to you!

Maharishi Valmiki's life teaches us that we are not born good or evil, it is our deeds that determine our greatness. Happy Valmiki Jayanti

Shri Ram aur Maharishi Valmiki Ka ashirvad sada aap aur aapke parivar par bana rahe

You may gather knowledge and money and prestige and power, but if have missed love then you have missed the real door. Happy Valmiki Jayanti.

