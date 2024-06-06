Vat Savitri 2024: Date, shubh muhurat, history, significance, puja rituals and all you need to know

Vat Savitri is an important Hindu festival celebrated by married Hindu women. It is customary for women to fast on this auspicious day and pray to a banyan tree for the health of their husbands. This observance involves a strict fast and the recitation of the story of Savitri and Satyavan, a legendary couple known for their devotion. In the month of Jyeshtha, Vat Savitri falls on Amavasya Tithi, or the day of the new moon, and it's interesting to note that the Vat Savitri vrat has two versions. On the new moon day, Amavasya Tithi, in the month of Jyeshtha, women in North India observe a fast. In Maharashtra, it is observed on Purnima Tithi, the full moon day of the month. From date to muhurat, scroll down to know more. (Also: Shani Jayanti 2024: Date, rituals, puja muhurat, significance and all that you need to know ) Hindu women tying thread on Banyan tree as part of rituals of Vat Savitri puja.(Mujeeb Faruqui/HT Photo)

When is Vat Savitri 2024? Date and timing

According to Drik Panchang, the date and timing of the auspicious festival of Vat Savitri 2024 are as follows:

Vata Savitri Amavasya: Thursday, June 6, 2024

Vat Savitri Purnima Vrat: Friday, June 21, 2024

Amavasya Tithi Begins: 19:54 on Jun 05, 2024

Amavasya Tithi Ends: 18:07 on Jun 06, 2024

Significance of Vat Savitri 2024

According to ancient Hindu scriptures such as the Bhavishyottar and Skanda Puranas, the Vat Savitri Vrat holds great significance. These texts emphasize the worship of the banyan tree during this observance. In Hinduism, the banyan tree symbolizes the Trimurtis—Brahma, Vishnu, and Maheshwara—with Shiva represented by its top, Vishnu by its stem, and Brahma by its roots.

During this sacred occasion, Hindu women fast and pray for the success and well-being of their husbands. These customs are observed to safeguard their husbands' safety and prosperity. The Vat Savitri Vrat serves as a poignant reminder of the enduring bond and unwavering commitment between married partners.

Vat Savitri 2024 history

The roots of Vat Savitri trace back to an ancient Hindu legend recounted in the Mahabharata. The narrative centres on Savitri, the daughter of King Ashwapati, and her husband, Satyavan. According to the legend, Satyavan was fated to perish one year after their union. Undeterred by destiny, Savitri displayed remarkable devotion and determination. She confronted Lord Yama, the deity of death, and implored him to spare her husband's life. Through her cleverness and unwavering resolve, she persuaded Lord Yama to restore Satyavan's life. This tale exemplifies the profound strength of a woman's love and commitment to her spouse.

Vat Savitri 2024 rituals

- Rise early and bathe ceremonially.

- Prepare pure vegetarian dishes like semolina halwa and malpua.

- Dress in traditional attire like sarees or suits and adorn with jewelry.

- Collect essential items such as a water-filled kalash, white sacred thread, turmeric, vermilion, and flowers.

- Perform rituals at the Banyan Tree, including offering water, garlanding it, applying turmeric and vermilion, offering rice grains, and tying the sacred thread around the tree while circling it seven times.

- Light an earthen lamp with clarified butter and burn incense sticks while offering sweets.

- Offer prayers to Lord Shiva, Lord Vishnu, and Lord Brahma for the prosperity and well-being of your spouse.

- Upon returning home, seek blessings from elders by touching their feet.

- The observance of Vat Savitri Vrat today signifies the rich cultural heritage and enduring traditions that unify families and communities through shared beliefs and customs.