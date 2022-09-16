Vishwakarma Puja 2022: Dos and don'ts to remember during the puja

Vishwakarma Puja 2022: Vishwakarma puja is around the corner. This year, Vishwakarma puja, also known as Bhadra Sankranti or Vishwakarma Jayanti will be celebrated on September 17. The festival marks the birth anniversary of Lord Vishwakarma, son of lord Brahma. Vishwakarma is also hailed as the divine carpenter. Known to have designed a lot of palaces across the four yugas, Vishwakarma is also known famously for designing the weapons of the lords, including the vajra of lord Indra. On Vishwakarma Jayanti, the people celebrate it all across the country with a whole lot of grandeur and pomp. This is also the day when people take leaves from their workplaces to celebrate the birth anniversary.

This day is mostly observed by engineers, skilled labourers and technicians. People keep the idol of lord Vishwakarma in their workplace for smooth functioning of their work and the machineries. On the day of Vishwakarma Jayanti, people also worship their machineries and celebrate them. They take off from work and immerse themselves in the festival. While we await the festivities of Vishwakarma Jayanti, here are a few do’s and don’ts that we should keep in mind in order to carry forward the festivities smoothly.

Respecting the tools: Lord Vishwakarma is the god of tools and machineries. On the day of Vishwakarma puja, ensure to worship the tolls and the machineries that stay by your work all throughout the day.

Clean the machineries: On this auspicious day, the labourers, technicians and the engineers clean their tools and machineries and worship them, and get them prepared for the rest of the year.

Don’t use the machineries: On this day, no employees or labourers should use their tools and machineries. They should just immerse in the festivities.

Non-veg food and liquor: On this day, it is advised to avoid consumption of non-vegetarian food and liquor in order to keep lord Vishwakarma happy.

Feed the underprivileged: Feeding the poor and the underprivileged on this auspicious day is said to make the lord happy and bestow his blessings on his devotees.