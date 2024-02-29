World Civil Defence Day 2024: Date, history and significance

World Civil Defence Day 2024: The civil defence agencies of the country play a significant role in safeguarding our well-being. From accidents to catastrophes, these civil defence agencies ensure that we are safe, protected and rescued in unfortunate incidents. It is important to recognise the efforts that they make to keep us safe and healthy. Their contributions in our lives are significant and need to be acknowledged. World Civil Defence Day is observed everywhere to observe and honour their efforts and also to raise awareness about the measures that should be taken to ensure that people are safeguarded. Every year, World Civil Defence Day is observed on March 1. This year, the special day will be observed on a Friday. (Unsplash)

As we gear up to observe the special day, here are a few things that we must keep in mind.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Date:

Every year, World Civil Defence Day is observed on March 1. This year, the special day will be observed on a Friday.

History:

The origin of World Civil Defence Day dates back to the 20th century when the world was undergoing rapid changes, in terms of society, technology and politics. The development of nuclear weapons around that time raised serious concerns about the health and security of common people. Hence, the Unted Nations founded International Civil Defence Organisation – an organisation dedicated to coordinate and promote civil defence efforts globally. In 1990, World Civil Defence Day was announced by International Civil Defence Organisation to promote safeguarding of people and their properties from accidents, natural calamities and other emergencies.

Significance:

This special day raises awareness on the importance of safeguarding people and their properties from unforeseen emergencies. It also helps in celebrating the heroes who consistently demonstrate commitment to saving lives. It also urges us to stay prepared for emergencies. World Civil Defence Day also helps in urging organisations to come together and collaborate in ensuring safeguarding of people and properties. Government bodies, civil defence agencies, first responders, and local communities are urged to come together and help people.