World Consumer Rights Day 2024: Date, history, significance and all that you need to know

World Consumer Rights Day 2024: Consumers have certain rights that are needed for them to be aware of in order to avoid being exploited or misled. The rights also ensure that the consumers get total value for money. In order to ensure that they are not exploited or cheated on, it is important for them to know the rights and practice them all the time. Sometimes people are not aware of their rights, and it can be difficult for them. World Consumer Rights Day is observed to create more awareness about consumer rights. This is different from National Consumer Rights Day. While both speak of similar rights, National Consumer Rights Day is celebrated at a national level while World Consumer Rights Day is observed at a global level with different focus and scope. Every year, World Consumer Rights Day is observed on March 15. (Unsplash)

As we gear up to observe World Consumer Rights Day for this year, here are a few things that we must know.

Date:

Every year, World Consumer Rights Day is observed on March 15. This year, the special day falls on a Friday.

History:

On March 15, 1962, President John F. Kennedy spoke before the US Congress and addressed consumer rights. This incident marked the first time that a world leader spoke of consumer rights. In 1983, the first World Consumer Rights Day was observed. Since then, the United Nations has recognised the special day.

Significance:

On this day, people get together to create awareness about the rights of the consumers that exist which can protect them from discrimination, unfair practices and exploitation. The best way to observe the day is by educating ourselves about the consumer rights that we have and knowing how we can exercise them. This day also encourages the people to be more active in protecting their rights and ensuring that they are safe from malpractice.