World Hypnotism Day 2024: Date, history and significance of the day

World Hypnotism Day is observed every year on January 4 to spread awareness around the benefits of hypnotherapy and dispel myths surrounding it. A state of deep relaxation and focus, where the peripheral awareness reduces and the ability to respond to suggestion increases, hypnosis has great utility in helping deal with addictions like quitting smoking, alcohol or get rid of chronic pain, alleviating pain and anxiety caused by surgery or childbirth. However, one must trust a certified expert before deciding to go for the therapy. (Also read | The way our brain processes information is altered when hypnotised: Study) World Hypnotism Day Committee and Board Certified Hypnotist Tom Nicoli in the year 2004 created World Hynotism Day, with the aim to make people aware about the many benefits of hypnotism and bust myths. (Freepik)

History of hypnosis

The origin of hypnosis goes back to 1770 when a German physician Franz Mesmer started using it for treating his patients in Vienna and Paris. Inspired by his method, other physicians too started practicing it and began to call it mesmerism. However, soon the practice was understood to be some type of occult and discouraged. Scottish surgeon James Braid revived it and called the practice as ‘hypnotism’ or ‘hypnosis’.

What happens when a person is hypnotised

In this heighened state of focus and concentration, a person under the guidance of a certified hypnotist, is made more open to suggestions. Positive changes in the memories, sensations, thoughts and behaviours are introduced which helps a person deal with their memories, trauma or challenges in life.

Benefits of hypnosis

Hypnosis can help deal with chronic pain or manage pain during surgeries

Hypnosis can greatly help people with insomnia. It can also alleviate stress and anxiety

Hypnosis can help a person overcome fear and achieve success

Hypnosis can help one get over phobias

What is the myth surrounding hypnosis

People may fear that the therapy can be used to play around with their mind and also force them to reveal things about them they do not want to.

Is hypnosis safe for everyone?

Hypnosis in some rare cases can have side-effects like anxiety, drowsiness, and dizziness. Make sure you take the treatment from a certified practitioner. People who have pre-existing mental health issues like schizophrenia, hallucinations and delucions should avoid it.