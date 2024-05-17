World Metrology Day 2024: Date, history, significance and all that you need to know

World Metrology Day 2024: The accuracy of measurement in important for knowing the quality of products. Be it mathematical, legal or industrial, finding the correct measurement is extremely important. The science of measurement and its role in various fields is extremely significant. Establishment of standardised measurement system is extremely important and the application of it uniformly throughout the world ensures accuracy and precision. Commerce, industry, transportation, water resources and much more are the industries that are impacted heavily by the measurement system in place. As we gear up to celebrate World Metrology Day, here are a few things that we should keep in mind. World Metrology Day will be observed on May 20 this year.(Unsplash)

Date:

World Metrology Day will be observed on May 20 this year. The special day falls on Monday.

History:

In 1875, with the signing of the Metre Convention, the International Bureau of Weights and Measures (BIPM) was established. BIPM is an organisation focused on promoting the usage of a standardised measurement system. This led to the development of International Prototype of the Kilogramme (IPK) as the standard unit of mass, while International Prototype of the Metre (IPM) was chosen as the standard unit of length. World Metrology Day will be celebrated for the first time on May 20, 2024.

Significance:

On May 14, UNESCO organised a special event at their Paris headquarters with the theme – We measure today for a sustainable tomorrow. "World Metrology Day helps the public to understand what is meant by the science of measurement and why we are so dependent upon it. This little-known science underpins countless aspects of our daily lives. Every time we buy a kilogram of oranges, use the GPS in our car to navigate, swallow a pill, cross a bridge or enter a building, we should spare a thought for the metrologists who made this possible," wrote UNESCO on their official website.