World Milk Day 2024: Date, history, significance and everything that you need to know

World Milk Day 2024: Milk is an integral part of our culture. It is extremely nutritious and is easily accessible to all. The dairy industry ensures that everyone has abundant access to milk and other dairy products. In many cultures, milk and dairy products are regularly consumed. From drinking to cooking to making different edible food items, milk is important. Every year, World Milk Day is observed to create awareness about the significance of the dairy industry. As we gear up to celebrate the special day, here are a few things that we should keep in mind. Every year, World Milk Day is observed on June 1.(Unsplash)

Date:

Every year, World Milk Day is observed on June 1. This year, World Milk Day falls on Saturday.

History:

During the Neolithic age of around 9000-7000 B.C, human beings had domesticated animals. Milk consumption dates back to those times. But since lactose tolerance was lost in humans, they started drinking fermented milk. Soon it became a source of nutrition for everyone – in fact, in many cultures, milk replaced the consumption of meat. It also started to be used in religious traditions as it was believed that milk has been sent to earth by the creator of the universe. With time, the consumption of milk took a hit due to distribution of industrialised milk, change in consumer preferences and availability of milk substitutes.

Significance:

The theme for this year's World Milk Day focuses on the significance of dairy in providing nutrition and nourishing the world. The best way to spend the day is by attending a World Milk Day event and learning more about milk and other dairy products. We can also observe the day by drinking a glass of cold milk on a hot day. Experimentations with milk and dairy products can be done to make tasty dishes at home that can be relished with loved ones.