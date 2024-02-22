 World Peace and Understanding Day 2024: Date, history and significance - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Lifestyle / Festivals / World Peace and Understanding Day 2024: Date, history and significance

World Peace and Understanding Day 2024: Date, history and significance

ByTapatrisha Das, Delhi
Feb 22, 2024 11:17 AM IST

World Peace and Understanding Day 2024: Dedicated to global peacebuilding, Rotary International's first meeting was held on this day in 1905.

World Peace and Understanding Day 2024: The special day is here. Every year, World Peace and Understanding Day is celebrated with a whole lot of pomp and grandeur all over the world. Rotary International is an international organisation dedicated to -services. The first meeting for the formation of the organisation was held on this day, many years back. Hence, World Peace and Understanding Day is a crucial day in bringing peace and goodwill to the world. Every year, this special day is observed to remind people of the ways that they can contribute to the world positively. As we gear up to celebrate the special day, here are a few things to keep in mind.

World Peace and Understanding Day 2024: Date, history and significance(Unsplash)
World Peace and Understanding Day 2024: Date, history and significance(Unsplash)

ALSO READ: 'World little less safe than last year': Global peace index study; Check India's rank

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Date:

Every year, World Peace and Understanding Day is observed on February 23. This year, the special date falls on a Friday.

History:

In 1905, Paul P. Harris called a meeting with three of his friends in Chicago – this was the first meeting for the formation of Rotary International. In 1910, the first Rotary Clubs in America were formed, mainly in San Francisco, Seattle, Oakland, and in Los Angeles. The club soon spread to the world and became one of the important organisations – hence, the name of the organisation was changed to Rotary International. Rotary International's goal is global peacebuilding and positive resolution.

Significance:

The best way to celebrate the special day is by hosting events dedicated to meditation, communication and conflict resolution skills. We can also explore ways to contribute to the world and how we can make the world a better place. We can find local organisations dedicated to conflict resolution and volunteer for them. The message of global peace and understanding can be conveyed through various art forms as well. We can urge our family and friends to also participate in these events.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Tapatrisha Das

    Tapatrisha is Content Producer with Hindustan Times. She covers stories related to health, relationships, and fashion.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 23, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On