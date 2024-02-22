World Peace and Understanding Day 2024: The special day is here. Every year, World Peace and Understanding Day is celebrated with a whole lot of pomp and grandeur all over the world. Rotary International is an international organisation dedicated to -services. The first meeting for the formation of the organisation was held on this day, many years back. Hence, World Peace and Understanding Day is a crucial day in bringing peace and goodwill to the world. Every year, this special day is observed to remind people of the ways that they can contribute to the world positively. As we gear up to celebrate the special day, here are a few things to keep in mind. World Peace and Understanding Day 2024: Date, history and significance(Unsplash)

Date:

Every year, World Peace and Understanding Day is observed on February 23. This year, the special date falls on a Friday.

History:

In 1905, Paul P. Harris called a meeting with three of his friends in Chicago – this was the first meeting for the formation of Rotary International. In 1910, the first Rotary Clubs in America were formed, mainly in San Francisco, Seattle, Oakland, and in Los Angeles. The club soon spread to the world and became one of the important organisations – hence, the name of the organisation was changed to Rotary International. Rotary International's goal is global peacebuilding and positive resolution.

Significance:

The best way to celebrate the special day is by hosting events dedicated to meditation, communication and conflict resolution skills. We can also explore ways to contribute to the world and how we can make the world a better place. We can find local organisations dedicated to conflict resolution and volunteer for them. The message of global peace and understanding can be conveyed through various art forms as well. We can urge our family and friends to also participate in these events.