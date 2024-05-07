World Red Cross Day 2024: Date, history, significance and all that you need to know

World Red Cross Day 2024: Thousands of people across the world suffer from natural calamities, armed conflicts and other crises. They need to be cared for, supported and tended to. They lose their homes, families and their loved ones. Unfortunate incidents can change their lives in a split second. World Red Cross Day is dedicated to the challenges and the struggles of those people who suffer from such crises. The day also serves as a reminder of the humanitarian values upheld by the Red Cross and the Red Crescent movement. As we gear up to celebrate the special day, here are a few things that we must keep in mind. The ICRC flag is seen on the headquarters of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in Geneva, Switzerland.(REUTERS)

Date:

Every year, World Red Cross Day is observed on May 8. This year, World Red Cross Day falls on a Wednesday.

History:

During the aftermath of World War I, Red Cros made significant efforts in fostering peace. In 1934, at the 15th International Conference in Tokyo, the Red Cross Truce report was presented outlining the principles needed to protect wounded soldiers during the war. The proposal was later put into effect during World War II in 1946. In 1948, the Board of Governors of the League of the Red Cross Societies proposed to celebrate the birth anniversary of Henry Dunant – the founder of the Red Cross and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC). Since then, World Red Cross Day is celebrated every year on May 8.

Significance:

The theme of this year's World Red Cross Day is - I give with joy, and the joy I give is a reward. The day serves as a reminder to people about the importance of compassion, love, affection, support and treatment. It also upholds the organisation's principles, mission, values and activities. The best way to celebrate the day is by raising funds for the Red Cross and volunteering to promote humanitarianism. Be it blood donation drives, or public awareness programs or first aid learning sessions, we can actively take part in such events to learn how to support people in need.