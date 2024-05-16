World Telecommunication Day 2024: Date, history, significance and all that you need to know

World Telecommunication Day 2024: Telecommunication refers to the exchange of information over significant distances with the help of electronic means. Telecommunication has brought the world together. It has helped in getting more access to people who stay at a distance. Exchange of information over distance has become very easy and telecommunication has brought the world closer. However, still disparity exists in terms of access and digital knowledge. Every year, World Telecommunication Day is observed to celebrate the significance of telecommunication and mark the foundation of the International Telecommunication Union. As we gear up to celebrate the special day for this year, here are a few things that we should know. Every year, World Telecommunication Day is observed on May 17. (Unsplash)

Every year, World Telecommunication Day is observed on May 17. This year, World Telecommunication Day falls on Friday.

In the year 1865, International Telecommunication Union was founded, when the first Indian Telegraph Convention was signed. In 2005, the World Summit on the Information Society asked the United Nations to declare May 17 as World Telecommunication Day to be observed every year. Hence, on May 17, World Telecommunication and Information Society Day observes two major events.

The theme for this year's World Telecommunication Day is - Digital Innovation for Sustainable Development. "Innovative tech can help tackle the world’s most pressing challenges, from fighting climate change to eliminating hunger and poverty. In fact, digital technologies can help achieve 70% of targets under the UN Sustainable Development Goals by 2030. Yet glaring digital gaps hinder innovation in many parts of the world. The lack of policies, investment, and digital skills leaves many countries struggling to keep up in the fast-changing digital landscape," wrote International Telecommunication Union on their official website. The day provides a platform to discuss the successes that development and application of ICT have achieved, and the difficulties posed. Digital inclusion and sustainable development with the help of technology is the goal of World Telecommunication Day.