Sanjeev Kapoor on cooking, life, and finding joy in the kitchen: ‘If there are chances of failure, it excites me’

Known for his culinary expertise and his kitchenware brand Wonderchef, Sanjeev Kapoor is more than just a popular chef. He has been a household name since 1993 and remains one of the most recognisable faces of Indian food television. Over the years, Kapoor has taken cooking beyond recipes, building a distinct food philosophy around creativity, consistency, learning and experimentation.

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Also read | HT exclusive: Chef Sanjeev Kapoor drinks neem water in copper glass, eats palak khichdi, plays drums to stay fit in 60s

But does even a renowned chef ever experience self-doubt when trying something new in the kitchen? In an exclusive interview with HT Lifestyle, Sanjeev Kapoor opened up about his approach to food, cooking for millions, experimenting with new ideas and why the possibility of failure continues to excite him.

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Sanjeev Kapoor on building success through consistency

{{^usCountry}} Awarded the prestigious Padma Shri in 2017, one of India’s highest civilian honours, by the President of India, Sanjeev Kapoor believes there was no single turning point or breakthrough that defined his career. Speaking about the philosophy behind his decades-long journey, Chef Kapoor said, “Since the day I joined this profession, I was clear that I had to make the most of it. I had to work hard to be somewhere. So, I was focused on learning and working hard. I got early success and got recognised and rewarded for doing more than what people expected me to do. The compounding happens because of consistency.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Awarded the prestigious Padma Shri in 2017, one of India’s highest civilian honours, by the President of India, Sanjeev Kapoor believes there was no single turning point or breakthrough that defined his career. Speaking about the philosophy behind his decades-long journey, Chef Kapoor said, “Since the day I joined this profession, I was clear that I had to make the most of it. I had to work hard to be somewhere. So, I was focused on learning and working hard. I got early success and got recognised and rewarded for doing more than what people expected me to do. The compounding happens because of consistency.” {{/usCountry}}

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After decades as a chef, Sanjeev Kapoor believes that his approach to learning has remained unchanged. According to him, consistency is critical, and certain values in the kitchen are non-negotiable. “Whether it is punctuality, hard work, your keenness for learning, your innovative nature, creativity, discipline or tenacity, that stays with you. That’s something that becomes intrinsic to you and becomes a part of you,” he said.

“In the initial years, you are trying for yourself, and that is your biggest goal. But as you grow, you realise that enriching yourself has less meaning than enriching others. You have the luxury of time and money, and then you start to understand that the value of giving is much more than the value of getting,” elaborated Chef Kapoor.

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Reflecting on his cooking journey, Sanjeev Kapoor emphasised that skills alone are only one part of becoming a successful chef. “Skill is only 20%, knowledge is about 50%, and 30% is the value system,” he added.

‘Celebrity chef’ is not a qualification

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Sanjeev Kapoor became a household name in 1993 when his television show Khana Khazana began airing on ZEE TV, eventually making him one of India’s most recognisable chefs. However, Kapoor does not identify with the term “celebrity chef” and believes that fame alone should not define a chef’s success. “There’s nothing like a celebrity chef. I don’t like being called a celebrity chef. That’s not a qualification. Just because you are known does not make you better. Create a body of work that is worth celebrating,” Chef Kapoor added.

Sanjeev Kapoor on finding joy in cooking

From cooking for heads of state and at Michelin-starred hotels to preparing meals for students through the mid-day meal programme, Sanjeev Kapoor’s culinary journey spans vastly different settings and audiences. However, he finds the greatest joy in cooking with purpose.

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Reflecting on his experience of preparing meals for students through the mid-day meal programme, where nearly 26 lakh children were fed every day, as well as cooking at the Kumbh Mela, Kapoor said, “I find excitement in doing things I have never done before because then there is the thrill of learning. If something is predictable, it’s boring. If there are chances of failure while creating something new, I find it exciting.”

Sanjeev Kapoor on chefs as eaters

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“Chefs are not fussy eaters. They are probably the easiest people to feed because they respect food and the person who is cooking,” highlighted Chef Kapoor. “I only judge when I am paid to do so,” he added.

Cooking tips from Sanjeev Kapoor

During the conversation, Chef Kapoor shared some insightful tips that could make everyday cooking a little easier and more delicious.

Understand your ingredients

According to Chef Kapoor, paying attention to the ingredients is one of the most important aspects of cooking. This includes understanding their freshness, seasonality, taste and texture before putting them on the stove.

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Don’t overcook vegetables

The chef highlighted that vegetables are often overcooked, which can take away from their natural essence. According to him, there is no need to cook vegetables excessively. Instead, it is important to understand the science behind cooking and know how different ingredients respond to heat.

Cook with your heart

One of the simplest tips Chef Sanjeev Kapoor shared was to cook with your heart and learn to find something good in whatever you eat. “Change your relationship with food, and it will start to taste better,” he said.

Sanjeev Kapoor’s special guests

If Sanjeev Kapoor could host a dinner for three special guests, he would choose his late father, Mahatma Gandhi and Charlie Chaplin, each for a different reason. He would invite his father because he never got the chance to experience Kapoor’s cooking, Mahatma Gandhi for his simplicity, and Charlie Chaplin because Kapoor would love to see his expressions as he savours the food.

What food has taught Sanjeev Kapoor

After spending decades cooking for people across the world, Sanjeev Kapoor believes that food is deeply connected to life. “Food taught me everything: patience, humility, inspiration and discipline. When we talk about food, it’s not any inanimate object; we’re talking about living things. And they give themselves up to become you. Somebody has changed themselves to become a part of you, and what more can we ask for?” he concluded.