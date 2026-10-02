Tried and Tested: I put the Ninja CRISPi Air Fryer to the test and here’s how it fared in my kitchen

An air fryer has always been on my bucket list of kitchen appliances, but with so many options available in the market, I was quite sceptical about which one to pick. Claims and discussions online about plastic-based air fryers and their suitability for cooking also made me more conscious about my choice.

I tried Ninja CRISPi air fryer in my kitchen for everyday meals. (Shark Ninja)

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While scrolling through social media, I came across the viral portable glass Ninja CRISPi Air Fryer, which was also featured in a video by chef Kunal Kapur. Considering the chef’s recommendation, I decided to give it a try. I used the air fryer to prepare everyday meals, snacks, and more to see how it actually performed in my kitchen. Here’s my experience.

First impression

The air fryer arrived in a large box, securely packed with thermocol and protective padding to prevent any damage during transit. The package included two glass containers in different sizes, 1.4 L and 3.8 L, along with the power pod, lids, and a container adapter.

The best part about this appliance, for me, is its glass container, which allows me to keep an eye on the food while it cooks.

What worked well

Before I could start cooking, what impressed me the most was the air fryer’s overall aesthetics. Its sleek design added to the look of my kitchen and made it feel more like a stylish appliance than just another kitchen gadget.

That evening, I decided to start with something basic: French fries. However, they didn’t turn out quite the way I had expected, largely because I was still figuring out the right cooking time. My next attempt was with samosas, and the results were completely different. They turned out absolutely amazing, with a crisp, reddish-brown exterior and a taste that felt just right.

The best part about this appliance, for me, is its glass container, which allows me to keep an eye on the food while it cooks without having to open the appliance repeatedly. It also comes with multiple cooking modes, from air frying to reheating, making it easy to switch between settings depending on what I’m preparing.

Being a health enthusiast, what impressed me the most was the convenience of one-pot cooking and the fact that it requires very little oil. A light brushing of oil on snacks was enough to achieve a crisp texture and great results. Another plus was the cooking time. Most items took just 15–20 minutes to cook, making it a convenient option for quick, everyday meals.

Most items took just 15–20 minutes to cook, making it a convenient option for quick, everyday meals.

Recipes I tried

French fries

Samosas

Kachori

Kofta

Besan chilla

Where I struggled

While the overall look, cooking system, and portable glass containers impressed me, what bothered me the most was the power pod, which also gets heated along with the glass container. Lifting and handling the power pod when the appliance is hot can also feel a little tricky and requires some extra care.

Another limitation is that there is no temperature-control option, which meant I had to rely on trial and error to figure out the right settings for different recipes. I usually started with a five-minute cooking time and then added more time depending on how much longer the food needed to cook.

Pros

Non-toxic borosilicate glass containers

Dishwasher-safe glassware

Leak-resistant lids

Consistent cooking results

Cons

No temperature-control option

Power pod requires extra care when handling

Glass container gets very hot during use

Silicone spatula recommended for handling food

Final verdict

From quick everyday meals and one-pot cooking to its auto power-off feature and clear, portable, non-toxic glass containers, this air fryer offers plenty of convenience. However, it does require careful handling, especially when dealing with the hot power pod and glass container, along with some trial and error to understand the right cooking times for different recipes.

Price: The Ninja CRISPi 1700W clean crisp glass air fryer is priced at ₹ 19,990/- at Shark Ninja official website.

Note for the readers: The products mentioned in this review were sent to HT by the brands for a review.