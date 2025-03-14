Happy Holi Wishes 2025 Live: India celebrates festival of colours in full swing
Holi celebrations have begun across India. People are celebrating with vibrant colors, music, and traditional festivities. From temples to bustling streets, the air is filled with laughter, joy, and the spirit of togetherness as communities unite to mark this age-old tradition. In several states, the celebrations commenced with Holika Dahan, a ritual bonfire symbolizing the triumph of devotion and righteousness over evil. This custom finds its roots in the legend of Prahlad and Holika, reinforcing the victory of good over malevolence....Read More
Mathura and Vrindavan, renowned for their grand Holi celebrations, saw devotees immerse themselves in traditional rituals, including the famous Lathmar Holi, where women playfully strike men with sticks. Cities such as Varanasi, Jaipur, and Delhi witnessed enthusiastic crowds smearing each other with colors and indulging in festive treats like gujiya and thandai, adding to the joyous atmosphere.
Authorities have taken measures to ensure peaceful celebrations, with security personnel deployed in major cities. In Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer, the Shri Lakshminath Ji temple became the focal point of Holi festivities on the day of Holika Dahan. Devotees gathered to offer prayers, sing bhajans, and partake in the colorful merriment within the temple premises.
Even along the nation’s borders, the spirit of Holi remained undiminished. Border Security Force (BSF) personnel stationed at border outposts celebrated Holi with great enthusiasm. Officers and jawans made special arrangements to create a festive atmosphere, smearing colors on each other and sharing sweets. In a show of camaraderie, the soldiers lifted their officers onto their shoulders, chanting patriotic slogans of "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" as they danced joyfully, covered in gulal. Women soldiers also actively participated in the celebrations, dancing to lively beats.
Holi's origins are deeply rooted in mythology, commemorating the victory of good over evil. The festival is linked to the legend of Prahlad and Holika, where Holika’s attempt to burn Prahlad led to her own demise, illustrating the power of devotion. Additionally, Holi’s connection to Lord Krishna’s playful antics with colors has become an integral part of the celebrations, bringing people together in a jubilant display of festivity.
Celebration in temples across Uttar Pradesh
Celebrations are in full swing at Shri Priyakant Ju temple in Vrindavan and at the Shiv Hanuman temple in Sambhal, where devotees played Holi and sang festive songs under tight security arrangements.
A dive into the origins of the festival
Holi is celebrated to mark the victory of good over evil and the arrival of spring. It is rooted in the legend of Prahlad and Holika. King Hiranyakashipu wanted to kill his son Prahlad for worshipping Lord Vishnu. His sister Holika, who was immune to fire, tried to burn Prahlad but was destroyed instead, symbolizing good triumphing over evil.
Emojis that you can use this festival
Here are some emojis you can use to wish someone a joyful Holi:
• 🌈 (Rainbow) - Represents the vibrant colors of Holi.
• 🎉 (Party Popper) - Symbolizes celebration and joy.
• 🥳 (Party Face) - Perfect for conveying festive spirit.
• 🌸 (Blossom) - Represents spring and new beginnings.
• 💖 (Sparkling Heart) - To express love and warmth.
• 🎨 (Artist Palette) - Signifies the colorful powders used during the festival.
• 🕊️ (Dove) - Represents peace and harmony.
• 🤗 (Hugging Face) - For sharing love and togetherness.
Security forces joins in the festivities
PM Modi wishes the nation
Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his heartfelt greetings to the nation on the joyous occasion of Holi. He expressed his hope that the festival would bring renewed enthusiasm and energy into people's lives while reinforcing national unity.
In a post on X, PM Modi wrote in Hindi, “Wishing everyone a very Happy Holi. May this festival of joy and happiness fill every life with new energy and further deepen the colors of unity among our fellow countrymen.”
Man beaten in Delhi over throwing colours during Holi celebrations
A road rage incident in East of Kailash here turned violent on Thursday after a man was allegedly beaten up by a group of people following an argument over throwing colours during Holi celebrations, an official said on Thursday.
The altercation began when a man confronted the victim for allegedly throwing colours on him, he said.
The argument escalated quickly, leading to the man physically attacking the victim. As the scuffle continued, a few others, who were nearby, joined in and allegedly began thrashing the victim, he added.
A little guide to help you wish your loved ones
Jaisalmer celebrates vibrant Holi at Shri Lakshminath Temple
The Shri Lakshminath Ji temple in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer came alive with vibrant Holi celebrations. Devotees have gathered to offer prayers, sing devotional bhajans, and revel in the festive spirit by smearing colors on each other within the temple premises.
Grand celebrations begin across India
Homes across India are being adorned with colorful decorations, and kitchens are filled with the aroma of freshly prepared gujiyas and other traditional sweets. The nation is embracing the vibrant spirit of Holi, a festival that not only marks the arrival of spring but also reinforces the values of love, unity, and renewal.