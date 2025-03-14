Happy Holi Wishes 2025 Live: India celebrates festival of colours in full swing

Holi celebrations have begun across India. People are celebrating with vibrant colors, music, and traditional festivities. From temples to bustling streets, the air is filled with laughter, joy, and the spirit of togetherness as communities unite to mark this age-old tradition. In several states, the celebrations commenced with Holika Dahan, a ritual bonfire symbolizing the triumph of devotion and righteousness over evil. This custom finds its roots in the legend of Prahlad and Holika, reinforcing the victory of good over malevolence....Read More

Mathura and Vrindavan, renowned for their grand Holi celebrations, saw devotees immerse themselves in traditional rituals, including the famous Lathmar Holi, where women playfully strike men with sticks. Cities such as Varanasi, Jaipur, and Delhi witnessed enthusiastic crowds smearing each other with colors and indulging in festive treats like gujiya and thandai, adding to the joyous atmosphere.

Authorities have taken measures to ensure peaceful celebrations, with security personnel deployed in major cities. In Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer, the Shri Lakshminath Ji temple became the focal point of Holi festivities on the day of Holika Dahan. Devotees gathered to offer prayers, sing bhajans, and partake in the colorful merriment within the temple premises.

Even along the nation’s borders, the spirit of Holi remained undiminished. Border Security Force (BSF) personnel stationed at border outposts celebrated Holi with great enthusiasm. Officers and jawans made special arrangements to create a festive atmosphere, smearing colors on each other and sharing sweets. In a show of camaraderie, the soldiers lifted their officers onto their shoulders, chanting patriotic slogans of "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" as they danced joyfully, covered in gulal. Women soldiers also actively participated in the celebrations, dancing to lively beats.

Holi's origins are deeply rooted in mythology, commemorating the victory of good over evil. The festival is linked to the legend of Prahlad and Holika, where Holika’s attempt to burn Prahlad led to her own demise, illustrating the power of devotion. Additionally, Holi’s connection to Lord Krishna’s playful antics with colors has become an integral part of the celebrations, bringing people together in a jubilant display of festivity.