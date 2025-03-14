What are Delhi Metro timings on Holi 2025? Check DMRC's revised schedule

Delhi Metro services were revised for the festival of Holi, with trains beginning to ply only after 2:30 pm across all lines, according to the DMRC. Typically, all lines of the Delhi Metro operate from 5am to 11:30pm on weekdays. The Airport Express line of the Metro operates from 4:40am to 11:40pm.(Raj K Raj/HT file)

Typically, all lines of the Delhi Metro operate from 5am to 11:30pm on weekdays. The Airport Express line of the Metro operates from 4:40am to 11:40pm.

On the occasion of Holi, even the Airport Express line will start playing from 2:30pm. The schedule is available on the DMRC website as well.

The DMRC has asked all commuters to make plans for the day based on the revised timings and contact the DMRC in case of any issues. They have also said that people should track them on social media for quick updates.

The metro corporation has also asked all passengers to refrain from using colours, water guns or balloons, which could be disturbing for other passengers.

Apart from metro travel, the Delhi traffic police have issued an advisory as several roads will be congested and affected by Holi as well as the construction of an Airport Drain extension.

The traffic police teams and local police will also hold joint pickets. Special teams will also be deployed by the police to check for drunken driving and people jumping traffic lights.

The police have also tightened security around the national capital due to the Holi festival as well as Friday prayers to be offered from Ramzan, reported PTI.

Over 25,000 police personnel, along with para military forces will monitor the law and order situation in Delhi. Patrols will be carried out against 3,000 areas identified as sensitive in the country.