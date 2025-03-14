Gurugram RWAs to use natural colours, herbal gulaal this Holi

Resident welfare associations (RWAs) across Gurugram have decided to eschew synthetic colours in a bid to reduce the environmental and health hazards associated with them, and have instead embraced herbal gulaal which are made from natural ingredients and are free from toxic chemicals for a safe Holi. Women perform rituals during Holika Dahan at Sadar Bazaar near Kamla Nehru Park in Gurugram on Thursday. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

The RWA at Vipul Greens in Sector 48 has organised a special Holi brunch for the residents. “Special arrangements have been made for children and senior citizens, with several cultural activities, including games, to keep them entertained. Our goal is to create a joyful, inclusive atmosphere where every member of the community can celebrate safely and make cherished memories,” said Amit Jindal, RWA president.

The Fresco residential complex in Sector 50 has called in a DJ as part of its Holi celebrations. “Additionally, there will be food stalls to add to the festive spirit,” said RWA president Nilesh Tandon.

In DLF 5, residents will celebrate Holi with flowers, similar to the way the festival is celebrated in Vrindavan.

“This year, we are celebrating a unique sundowner and ‘Phoolon ki Holi’ at DLF Club 5, featuring artists from Vrindavan. There will be no colours, only petals, with dance, music, and live performances as the key highlights. Even at DLF Club 3, our focus remains on sustainability and cultural vibrancy, creating an immersive experience with fragrant flower showers and energetic performances,” said Rajat Kumar, general manager, DLF Club 5.

A similar Holi was also celebrated at the site of the New Singapore complex by the Omaxe Group.

The shift towards eco-friendly celebrations has also been followed by establishments in the hospitality sector which will host Holi parties.

“We have organised a special Holi celebration for our residents, ensuring a safe and joyous experience with live music performances, gourmet food, and a vibrant festive atmosphere. The two-day celebration will begin with Holika Dahan at Triangle Greens, featuring dhol performances and lively cultural festivities, followed by a high-energy Holi party with a DJ from Chandigarh… Our aim is to create an unforgettable Holi experience where families can celebrate together in a secure and welcoming environment,” Rajit Sardana, hospitality head at Central Park Resorts, said.