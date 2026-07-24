This exercise 'saved my lower back': Fitness coach Dan Go reveals 1 movement to reverse damage from years of sitting

A warning for desk workers: if you spend six to eight hours a day in a chair, jumping straight into heavy strength work or performing movements with poor form can aggravate pre-existing disc compression. Also read | Back pain from sitting all day? Physician Dr Kunal Sood explains Japanese towel method, a simple technique that can help

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Rebuilding lower back health requires strict attention to movement quality before adding weight. Addressing this issue, US-based fitness coach Dan Go shared a targeted lower back workout guide on X.

"This exercise saved my low back after years of sitting," he said on July 24, adding, "It's called the low back extension. But most people don't know how to do it without messing up their back. Here's exactly how to do it right." Also read | Doctors warn lower back pain can affect anyone, regardless of age: ‘1 of the leading causes of disability worldwide’

Step-by-step: how to perform the exercise correctly

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{{^usCountry}} To prevent common gym injuries and maximise spinal relief, Dan outlined five key execution steps: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} To prevent common gym injuries and maximise spinal relief, Dan outlined five key execution steps: {{/usCountry}}

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1) Set the pad at hip height: It should sit just below your hip bone, not at your waist. Too high and you lose range. Too low and you're doing a glute exercise.

2) Lock your feet into the footplate: Heels pressed back, toes pointing forward or slightly out. This gives you a stable base and keeps your pelvis from tilting.

3) Start from a dead hang: Let your torso drop straight down, spine neutral. Feel a full stretch through the posterior chain.

4) Rise only until your body forms a straight line: This is the key. Stop at a parallel to the floor. The moment you go past that, you're hyperextending your lumbar spine. That's where people get hurt.

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5) Squeeze at the top, don't crank: You should feel your glutes and erectors engage, not a pinch in your low back. Also read | I’m the laziest person, but even I get up to move around every hour: What's stopping you?

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The mental cue and weekly programming

To keep your spine aligned throughout the rep, Dan offered a practical visual tool. He said, "Here's a cue that might be helpful: imagine someone placed a broomstick along your back. Keep in contact throughout the movement. The second the stick lifts off your upper back, you've gone too far." Also read | Struggling with back pain? Doctor shares 5 daily habits that can help protect your lower spine

If you experience discomfort at any point, Dan advised immediate adjustments: "If you feel compression or pinching, drop the range of motion. Do these with controlled reps anywhere between 8 and 12 per week. Start with your body weight and work your way up as you get stronger. Your low back will thank you."

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Dan Go is a health and performance coach who creates practical, science‐backed content on fat loss, muscle gain, and longevity.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.